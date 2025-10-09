InoQuant Officially Launches: A New Era of Smart and Secure Trading

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InoQuant, a new and innovative trading broker, proudly announces its official launch. Built with traders in mind, the platform offers advanced tools, strong security, and access to over 160 assets through CFDs (Contracts for Difference). With it, both new and experienced investors can explore global markets with confidence and clarity.

“InoQuant was created to make trading smarter, safer, and more rewarding for everyone,” said Mikey S., InoQuant representative. “We believe that combining professional-grade technology with outstanding customer support is the key to empowering investors at every level.”

A Platform Meant for Modern Traders

At the heart of InoQuant’s offering is diverse market access. Traders can choose from more than 160 global assets, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. This wide coverage allows clients to find opportunities that suit their strategies and investment goals.

To help users make informed decisions, the brand provides advanced trading analytics. The platform is equipped with professional tools designed to sharpen insights, ensure precise trade entries, and enable traders to manage risks effectively. Whether it’s a first-time investor or a seasoned trader, the system adapts to their needs.

Another key strength of InoQuant is its focus on education and guidance. The platform gives clients access to a regularly updated economic calendar , helping them track important global events that may influence market movements. A built-in glossary of trading terms makes it easier for beginners to quickly understand industry language, while experienced traders can refresh their knowledge when needed.

On top of that, the broker delivers six different account types, each designed to match various levels of experience and investment goals. This flexibility makes sure that every client has the right structure and resources to succeed.

Security is another worth-mentioning thing of the platform. With bank-level safeguards, funds and personal data are protected using the same standards employed by top financial institutions. Clients also benefit from dedicated segregated accounts, ensuring maximum transparency and safety of their capital.

And whenever users need help, the company’s expert support team is ready. From quick guidance to detailed assistance, the specialists provide clear answers and timely advice so clients can focus on trading with peace of mind.

“Besides making trading accessible for everyone, we strive to create an environment where people feel secure, supported, and inspired to grow,” added Mikey S. “Every feature we’ve developed reflects our belief in transparency, innovation, and client success.”

About InoQuant

InoQuant was founded just one year ago by a small but determined team with a bold idea: to change the way people experience investing. From the very beginning, the goal has been to make advanced trading easy to access, while also giving customers a safe and world-class environment to grow their wealth. The platform combines modern technology, strong security, and honest practices to deliver a trading journey people can truly depend on. At its core, the firm is focused on helping people succeed through reliable access to global markets, innovative tools that make trading easier, and clear guidance from experts every step of the way.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



