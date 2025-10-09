CAR-T Cell Therapy Isolator Market Outlook 2025-2034 – Insights from Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the CAR-T cell therapy isolator market is driven by the rising incidence of cancers and other chronic diseases, which increases the demand for personalized treatment, driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By service, the contract manufacturing segment led the market in 2024.

By service, the contract development segment is estimated to achieve significant growth during the forecast period.

By type, the ASO segment held a significant share of the market in 2024.

By type, the siRNA segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By application, the therapeutic segment held the largest share of the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2024.

By application, the research segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By end-use, the pharma segment held a major share of the market in 2024.

By end-use, the biotech segment is anticipated to achieve a significant share of the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The CAR-T cell therapy isolator market is growing rapidly due to this isolator, which is designed for all specific cell and gene therapy processes. The modularity of this isolator allows flexible integration of various laboratory devices, like refrigerated centrifuges, closed automated systems, and CO2 incubators for CAR-T cell manufacturing. As a CAR-T cell therapy isolator for advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), it assures contamination-free working conditions with maximum sterility.

These isolators are appropriate for fast transfer of biological materials in cell cryo vials, culture flasks, and apheresis bags, also for gene editing by viral transduction and electroporation. CAR-T cell therapy isolator provides many advantages, such as control and monitoring of the entire process technology, operator and patient safety with the highest hygiene standards, and scale-up from clinical to commercial production

What is the Growth Potential for CAR-T Cell Therapy Isolator Market?

Key drivers of the CAR-T cell therapy isolator market include the rising global cancer rates and the expanding use of CAR-T therapies for new indications, boosting demand for manufacturing solutions. Progress in genetic engineering and automation in manufacturing, along with increased investment and funding, also promotes growth. Additionally, the shift toward personalized medicine, which necessitates scalable and efficient manufacturing, reinforces the need for isolator technology.

Other factors driving the market are the increasing global incidence of cancer, especially hematologic malignancies; advances in gene-editing technologies like CRISPR; a robust R&D pipeline resulting in more effective and safer therapies; heightened government and private sector investments; and the growing demand for personalized medicine.

What are the Growing Trends Associated with the CAR-T Cell Therapy Isolator Market?

CAR-T Market Growth:

The demand for isolators directly correlates with the booming CAR-T market, which is experiencing rapid expansion due to rising cancer rates and new regulatory approvals for CAR-T therapies.



Technological Advancements:

Innovations in isolator technology, including advancements in microfluidics and cell sorting (MACS, FACS), are making cell isolation more efficient, reproducible, and scalable, meeting the growing need for complex manufacturing.



Point-of-Care (POC) Manufacturing:

There is a growing trend towards decentralized, point-of-care isolator systems to streamline manufacturing closer to the patient. This aims to reduce logistical costs and complexity associated with centralized production.



Automation and Efficiency:

Automation within isolators is a major trend, helping to reduce the extensive labor and time required for CAR-T batch production and improve overall quality control.



What is the Growing Challenge in the CAR-T Cell Therapy Isolator Market?

The main challenges in the CAR-T cell therapy isolator market include difficulties in autologous production, such as high costs, lengthy timelines, and logistical complexities associated with personalized treatment manufacturing. These are compounded by a shortage of skilled personnel and the infrastructure required for these complex processes. Additionally, scaling up production to serve a larger patient population remains difficult, especially for solid tumours. The development of a viable "off-the-shelf" allogeneic approach faces its own obstacles, like the risk of graft-versus-host disease and immune rejection.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the CAR-T Cell Therapy Isolator Market in 2024?

North America dominated the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2024. North America leads the CAR-T cell therapy isolator market, driven by robust R&D activities, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong regulatory support for novel therapies. The U.S. remains at the forefront, with major pharmaceutical and biotech companies heavily investing in CAR-T therapy pipelines. Collaborations with contract manufacturers and the expansion of clinical trial activity further reinforce the region’s dominance.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the CAR-T Cell Therapy Isolator Market?

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth market due to rising clinical trial activity, increasing government investment in advanced therapies, and expanding biotech ecosystems. China, Japan, and South Korea are notable hubs, with strong commitments to cell and gene therapy research. The region’s cost-effective manufacturing capabilities also make it attractive for global partnerships in CAR-T therapy development.

Segmental Insights

By service,

The contract manufacturing segment led the market in 2024. Contract manufacturing services dominate the CAR-T cell therapy isolator market, providing biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms with the expertise, facilities, and scalability required for clinical and commercial production. These services help reduce capital investments while ensuring regulatory compliance and quality assurance. As demand for cell therapies grows, reliance on outsourcing manufacturing to specialized service providers continues to expand, particularly for companies lacking in-house infrastructure and resources.

The contract development segment is estimated to achieve significant growth during the forecast period. Contract development services focus on early-stage process development, scale-up, and optimization of CAR-T cell therapy production. These services enable innovators to accelerate research-to-market timelines while mitigating risks. With the increasing complexity of cell therapies, contract developers provide critical support in regulatory documentation, process validation, and clinical trial supply. This segment is witnessing significant growth as more biotech firms collaborate with contract partners to enhance innovation and reduce time-to-market.

By type,

The ASO segment held a significant share of the market in 2024. ASO-based isolators are employed in CAR-T cell therapy research to regulate gene expression. They are particularly effective in silencing target RNA sequences, offering therapeutic benefits in oncology and genetic disorders. The segment is expanding due to advancements in delivery systems and ongoing clinical research.

The siRNA segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. siRNA isolators play a crucial role in CAR-T workflows by enabling targeted gene silencing with high specificity. Their use is increasing in both therapeutic and research settings, supported by growing investment in RNA-based therapies. The scalability and efficiency of siRNA applications make them vital for advancing precision medicine.

By application,

The therapeutic segment held the largest share of the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2024. Therapeutic applications dominate the CAR-T cell therapy isolator market, with a focus on oncology and hematological malignancies. Isolators ensure sterility, contamination control, and compliance with GMP regulations during therapy manufacturing. Increasing approvals of CAR-T therapies and the expansion of clinical pipelines are fueling adoption in this segment.

The research segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Research applications focus on preclinical studies, process development, and translational research. Isolators support small-scale testing, ensuring controlled environments for reliable results. Growth in academic and biotech research initiatives is propelling demand, particularly as innovations in CAR-T therapies expand beyond oncology into autoimmune and rare diseases.

By end-use,

The pharma segment held a major share of the market in 2024. Pharmaceutical companies are leading adopters of CAR-T therapy isolators, leveraging them for both commercial production and clinical trial manufacturing. Their role in scaling therapies globally and meeting regulatory requirements drives significant market demand.

The biotech segment is anticipated to achieve a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Biotech companies are heavily engaged in CAR-T therapy research and early development, making them key users of isolators for innovation and pilot-scale studies. Many partner with CDMOs for development and manufacturing, further strengthening the biotech-driven demand base.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Cytiva, a biopharma research and manufacturing specialist, rolled out a new cell therapy manufacturing platform that the company developed as part of a collaboration with Gilead Sciences’ Kite Pharma unit.

In December 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, unveiled the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD4 and CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD8. These latest products expand on Thermo Fisher’s CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform, representing a novel generation of cell therapy isolation or activation products that prioritize cell quality while creating greater workflow control.

In May 2025, Astraveus SAS, the benchtop cell factory company, announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with the Netherlands Center for the Clinical Advancement of Stem Cell and Gene Therapies (NecstGen) to evaluate the Lakhesys Benchtop Cell FactoryTM for the manufacturing of CAR-T therapies.



Key Players List

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

GSK plc.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Therapy Type

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Non-Stem Cell Therapy

CAR-T Therapy

Tissue-Engineered Products

Others



By Product Type

Manual Isolators

Automatic Isolators

Hybrid Isolators



By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Academic and Research Institutions

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

