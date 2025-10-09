SOHO International Announces Launch of its Trading Platform

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOHO International has made a debut as a global multi-asset trading broker, aiming to provide clients with a combination of cutting-edge technology, deep market insights, and personal support. Offering a secure and easy-to-use platform, the broker seeks to meet the needs of both new and experienced traders.



“Traders today aren’t looking for just access to markets, but they also want guidance, trust, and real-time support,” said Mike K., SOHO International representative. “Our role is to bring in an environment where clients are confident in their trading journey, no matter their level of experience and skills.”

A Platform Built Around Security, Support, and Education

SOHO International places security at the top of the development plan. All transactions are protected by institutional-grade encryption, while client funds are kept in segregated accounts to ensure maximum safety. The brand additionally operates in full compliance with strict global industry regulations.

Customer support is available round the clock in multiple languages via phone and email, allowing traders from around the world to get assistance whenever they need it. Every account is assigned a dedicated account manager, meaning that users always have someone ready to provide personal guidance.

Getting started with the brand is also remarkably simple. The registration process has been thought out and designed to be quick and straightforward, enabling new users to open an account within a few minutes. Only essential details are requested, such as an email address, preferred currency, and confirmation that the trader is at least 18 years old. Removing unnecessary complications makes it easier for anyone to kick off their trading path without delays.

Education is another priority for SOHO International. Even the most basic account tier includes access to the trading academy, where new traders can learn essential skills and strategies. As customers grow, they can unlock additional features such as professional market signals, invitations to VIP events, portfolio management services, and annual account summaries.

According to Mike K., “SOHO International is designed to help traders grow step by step. From beginners taking their first position to professionals managing complex portfolios, the platform adapts to different needs with the right tools and expert insights.”

Deep market analysis is also delivered across all account levels, giving traders valuable information to make informed decisions. Along with competitive trading conditions and personalized services, the firm positions itself as a solution ready to support investors worldwide.

About SOHO International

SOHO International integrates advanced trading technology with strict institutional-grade security measures to keep client investments safe. The broker guarantees that all funds are held in separate accounts and that every transaction follows global regulatory standards. The brand provides people with access to a wide range of markets, supported by deep research, multilingual customer service, and dedicated account managers. Clients can benefit from tailored resources such as a trading Academy, professional signals, portfolio management, and exclusive events. Focusing on safety, innovation, and client-focused service, it connects a global community of investors to reliable trading opportunities.



