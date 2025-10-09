Sonepar’s Digital Job Center Surpasses $2B in Sales

CHARLESTON, SC, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonepar announced its Digital Job Center, an online project management platform used by electrical contractors nationwide, has surpassed $2 billion in sales. The milestone reflects five years of continuous innovation and customer engagement. The Digital Job Center’s 30% YoY growth also reflects growing demand for digital tools that simplify complex project workflows in construction and mitigate the impact of industry-wide skilled labor shortages.

The Digital Job Center enables electrical contractors, manufacturers, and distributors to collaborate through a shared platform that integrates data from all parties, providing a single source of truth for project management. The tool has been refined over time based on customer feedback and usage patterns and was recently re-designed to be even more intuitive to use.

“It’s the best tool in the industry,” said Don Sarno, SVP Digital Enterprise for Sonepar Americas. “Made with contractors, for contractors. For five years our customers have been placing orders and managing projects through the Digital Job Center, and we’ve been collecting feedback, adjusting the interface and adding new features. Our goal is always to take low- and no-value work off their hands.”

The recent redesign was informed by interviews and testing with more than 50 customers. In a beta testing phase, contractors’ project managers were given access to the intuitive platform without training.

Sarno shared, “We heard from project managers that they want simplicity, speed, and transparency. The feedback was phenomenal. Customers were able to use the platform on their first login without any instruction.”

Future updates will include real-time inventory and shipment schedules not only from Sonepar companies but manufacturers as well. Users will be able to see backorder status directly from select manufacturers’ own systems. Wire management capabilities are also in the pipeline.

To illustrate the real-world impact digital solutions have on contractors’ daily work, Sonepar produced a series of lighthearted commercials. One video depicts contractors’ project managers searching through emails to trace a mistake on an order – an issue that could be avoided with centralized communication and a single source of truth. Another shows contractors submitting orders written on scraps of jobsite material, highlighting the need for more efficient, less error-prone ways of working in the construction industry.

The Digital Job Center continues to evolve in response to customer needs and industry demands as Sonepar invests in tools that make customers’ lives easier.

About Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company standing as the world leader in B-to-B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions, and services. In 2024, Sonepar achieved sales of $35.2 billion.* Present in 40 countries with a dense network of brands, the Group is leading an ambitious transformation to make its customers’ lives easier providing them with an omnichannel experience and sustainable solutions in the building, industry, and energy markets. Sonepar’s 46,000 associates are committed to accelerating the world’s electrification and driven by a shared Purpose: Powering Progress for Future Generations. www.sonepar.com

Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the market through a network of companies with over 570 locations nationwide and 12,800 associates. For more information, visit www.soneparusa.com.

*Figure converted to dollars from €32.5B at 1.082 EUR/USD average rate.

