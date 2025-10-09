Greymatter.io Recognized for Cybersecurity Innovation in 9th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, today announced that Greymatter.io , the backbone of agentic Zero Trust Networking, has been recognized for breakthrough cybersecurity innovation with both the “PaaS Security Solution of the Year” and “Network Control Center Solution of the Year” awards in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

Greymatter.io’s breakthrough platform addresses PaaS security through its enterprise-grade Zero Trust Networking (ZTN) solution. Greymatter enforces dynamic, granular policies, automated encryption, and mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication across hybrid, multicloud, and edge environments. Greymatter automates certificate management, non-person entity (NPE) workloads, and CI/CD workflows, reducing deployment times to under 30 minutes in Kubernetes environments.

The platform also serves as a network control center solution, providing centralized control and observability for hybrid and multicloud networks. Its fleetwide visibility, forensic audit trails, and SIEM integration enable real-time monitoring and control.

Additionally, Greymatter.io’s low-code configuration and automated workflows also reduce setup times from months to hours. The platform aligns with NIST 800-207A, achieving compliance out-of-the-box. Trusted by defense sectors and available through Carahsoft’s federal contracts, Greymatter reduces operational costs by up to 70% and prevents outages from expired certificates.

“It’s an overwhelming honor to be recognized with both ‘PaaS Security Solution of the Year’ and ‘Network Control Center Solution of the Year’ for our Zero Trust Networking platform. At Greymatter.io, we aim to simplify complexity while delivering unmatched security,” said Chris Holmes, CEO, Greymatter.io. “Thank you to CyberSecurity Breakthrough for this recognition. We’ll continue to set industry standards by following our mission to build the most comprehensive Zero Trust Networking platform for governing enterprise architectures, accelerating software delivery and increasing speed to market.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year’s winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

“The current cybersecurity landscape is overwhelmed by fragmented tools and escalating threats, not to mention growing network complexity. Relying on traditional platforms that focus on static perimeters only assumes trust and heightens risk,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Greymatter.io’s breakthrough platform addresses these complexities with its incredible versatility. By unifying security, connectivity, and automation, Greymatter transforms PaaS security into a competitive advantage for enterprises navigating today’s threat landscape. In addition, by delivering a centralized ZTN control center, Greymatter is the go-to solution for managing and securing modern networks.”

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

About Greymatter.io

Greymatter.io is a recognized leader in Zero Trust Networking, providing secure service connectivity across hybrid, multicloud, and edge environments. With compliance to standards, such as FIPS, NIST, and GDPR, Greymatter.io is the preferred choice for enterprises with high security and compliance needs. We specialize in automating secure service connectivity for cloud-to-edge use cases.

Our industry leading Zero Trust Networking (ZTN) platform simplifies cloud and network operations. Greymatter delivers secure service connectivity automatically, securing cloud, mobile networks, and edge computing by verifying every transaction, enforcing encryption, and ensuring explicit policy control across the entire fabric. This reduces complexity, lowers costs, and enhances security, allowing organizations to efficiently manage and protect their cloud-native applications, APIs, and services.