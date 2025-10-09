Montellis Group Debuts with a Secure and Innovative Platform for Traders

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montellis Group, a newly established global trading broker, today announced an official launch, marking the beginning of a new era for traders seeking innovation, transparency, and institutional-grade reliability. Designed to meet the needs of both individual and professional investors, the broker delivers seamless access to a broad spectrum of financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies, indices, forex, commodities, shares, and precious metals.

Speaking on the launch, Thomas M., Montellis Group representative, said: “We built the platform with one clear ambition: to provide traders of every level with a secure, intuitive, and innovative environment where they can pursue opportunities across global markets with confidence.”

Empowering Traders with Innovation and Trust

Montellis Group’s platform has been made to ensure accessibility and sophistication. Users can onboard within moments, navigate the interface with ease, and execute trades at remarkable speed. Behind this streamlined experience is a suite of advanced analytics that gives investors sharper insights, the ability to make more precise entries, and greater control over risk management.

Besides technology, the company has placed strong emphasis on client care. A team of seasoned financial professionals is available around the clock, offering tailored guidance and bespoke support whenever needed. This curated assistance is designed to meet the diverse needs of traders, whether they are exploring cryptocurrencies, building positions in forex, or diversifying portfolios across indices, commodities, shares, and precious metals.

Security is another key point of the Montellis Group approach. The company protects client funds and personal information with the same strict standards used by the world’s top financial institutions. All money deposited by clients is held in separate, secure accounts, making sure it is never mixed with company funds. Advanced encryption technology shields personal and financial data from unauthorized access, while regular security checks and monitoring help prevent risks before they become problems. These layers of protection allow traders to concentrate fully on identifying opportunities in the market.

Montellis Group also understands that long-term success in trading requires more than access to markets. It requires trust. That is why every element of the platform , from technology to support model, has been built to reinforce confidence and reliability. As Thomas M. emphasized: “Our goal is not only to deliver access to global markets, but to foster enduring confidence by combining advanced technology, personalized support, and the highest levels of financial integrity.”

About Montellis Group

Montellis Group was established with a mission to redefine the modern trading experience through a combination of innovation, security, and integrity. Since its founding, the broker has created a platform where advanced technology and strict compliance standards work seamlessly together to support traders worldwide. Client funds are safeguarded in segregated accounts, ensuring transparency and protection at every stage of the investment journey.

With unrestricted access to global markets, a client-first philosophy, and tools built for precision and efficiency, the brand has positioned itself as a trusted partner for both new and seasoned investors. The firm remains committed to delivering an environment where opportunity, trust, and long-term success converge.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



