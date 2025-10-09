Gobi Ward Launches Custom Illustration and Visual Identity Services for Businesses in Rennes

Rennes, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gobi Ward, an independent graphic design studio specializing in custom illustration and visual identity services, announces the launch of a comprehensive offering for companies and organizations seeking tailored visual solutions. Founded by Florian Marie, this Brittany-based studio delivers professional work that blends storytelling, emotion, and aesthetics to help brands stand out in an increasingly competitive visual landscape.





Gobi Ward is a graphic design studio located in Rennes.

As a freelance graphic designer in Rennes, Florian Marie brings a unique approach to visual communication, drawing inspiration from travels in Latin America, Europe, and Asia to craft striking illustrations. The studio’s services cover a wide range of needs, including bespoke project illustrations, professional logo design, development of complete brand guidelines, and visuals for social media as well as print and digital communications.

This offering addresses growing demand for distinctive visual identity services in the French market, where businesses increasingly recognize the strategic value of graphic design. Recent market insights indicate that freelance designers are particularly sought after for their personalized approach and direct client relationships, offering flexibility and strong value compared to large agencies.

Flagship Services

Custom Illustrations : magazine covers, illustrated packaging, event posters, vinyl album sleeves, visuals for specific projects

: magazine covers, illustrated packaging, event posters, vinyl album sleeves, visuals for specific projects Graphic Design and Visual Identity : logos and variations, brand guidelines, communication materials, cohesive visual universes

: logos and variations, brand guidelines, communication materials, cohesive visual universes Bilingual Services: French and English support for international clients

Gobi Ward’s distinctive approach transforms ideas into visual narratives. From classic perspective to isometry, the studio’s style stands out through its storytelling power and the integration of hidden details and references, creating a strong emotional connection with audiences.

“The creative process is built on true collaboration,” explains Florian Marie, founder of Gobi Ward. “I work hand in hand with my clients to co-create an image that is faithful to their vision while bringing my own signature to the work.”

Grounded in creativity, transparency, and client satisfaction, the studio’s methodology makes it a trusted partner for companies seeking to translate their DNA into coherent and durable graphic universes. Unlike standardized agencies, Gobi Ward guarantees a direct relationship with a freelance provider, delivering flexibility, responsiveness, and genuinely custom creative design.

Passionate about travel, Florian Marie draws on urban and natural experiences to compose high-impact illustrations. This perspective positions illustration as a strategic tool for storytelling and differentiation, capable of transforming a project or brand into an authentic visual narrative with real meaning.

Already sought after by a variety of clients, Gobi Ward represents a new generation of illustrators devoted to visual storytelling, turning each project into a memorable experience. The studio is also developing an offer for individuals, including original illustrations and merchandise inspired by its singular style.

Frequently Asked Questions What are the current rates for graphic design services in Rennes?

Rates vary depending on complexity, timelines, and specific needs. Freelance graphic designers in Rennes generally charge between €300 and €450 per day, with custom illustration projects priced according to their scope.

Why choose a freelance designer instead of a large agency in Rennes?

Businesses often prefer freelancers for personalized service, direct communication, and deep knowledge of the local market. Freelancers provide greater flexibility and strong value while maintaining a high professional standard.

How long does a brand identity project take?

A typical brand identity project takes between two and six weeks depending on complexity. A simple logo can be delivered faster, while full brand guidelines require a longer development period.

What should startups know when choosing a designer in France?

Startups should look for a designer who understands their sector, can propose scalable solutions, and can work within budget constraints while delivering professional results that support growth.

Does Gobi Ward work with international clients?

Yes, Gobi Ward offers bilingual French and English services and collaborates with both French and international companies, adapting designs to each market.

Which types of businesses benefit most from custom illustration services?

Companies in competitive markets, cultural organizations, artisans, and any brand seeking to differentiate through unique visual storytelling benefit most from custom illustration.

About Gobi Ward

Founded by Florian Marie, Gobi Ward is a custom graphic design studio specializing in illustration, visual identity, and the creation of graphic content. Based in Brittany, the studio supports local and international businesses with logo design, brand guidelines, digital assets, and professional illustrations. Its mission is to deliver custom creative design that combines aesthetics and relevance to strengthen brand communication.





Florian Marie, founder of Gobi Ward, is a custom graphic design studio specializing in illustration, visual identity, and the creation of graphic content.

Press inquiries

Florian MARIE

https://gobi-ward.com/

Florian Marie

hello@gobi-ward.com

+33 6 50 63 61 67

256 B RUE DE NANTES, 35136 ST-JACQUES DE LA LANDE