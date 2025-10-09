JAMES HARDIE REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of James Hardie Industries to Contact the Firm Regarding the Ongoing Investigation on Behalf of James Hardie Stockholders

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In James Hardie (JHX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against James Hardie Industries plc (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JHX) on behalf of James Hardie stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether James Hardie has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On August 19, 2025, James Hardie issued a press release announcing financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2025. Among other items, James Hardie reported a 29% decline in first-quarter profit and projected lower-than-expected fiscal 2026 earnings, citing high borrowing costs.



On this news, James Hardie's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $9.79 per ADR, or 34.44%, to close at $18.64 per ADR on August 20, 2025.



Next Steps:

