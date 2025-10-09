WealthTech Pioneer Bill Crager Joins iAltA Holdings Founding Team to Lead the Convergence of Wealth, Solutions, and Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAltA Holdings (“iAltA”), backed by WestCap, announced today that former Envestnet co-founder and CEO Bill Crager has joined the company’s founding team, where he will focus on creating more intelligent connectivity across the wealth advisory ecosystem.

Renowned for his pioneering work in the wealth-technology space, Crager scaled Envestnet into the leading platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs), serving more than 107,000 advisors and supporting over $5.4 trillion in assets under management.

“iAltA is building at the intersection of powerful industry forces—the scale and growth of the wealth channel, expanded access to private markets, and a generational shift in how technology is applied. I’m excited to harness this convergence to shape what’s next,” Crager said. “I am really looking forward to working with the iAltA team to deliver on next-generation capabilities I know the wealth space is looking for.”

iAltA’s founders bring decades of experience building and investing in infrastructure across capital markets, wealth technology, and financial marketplaces. They previously launched category-dominant platforms iPreo and iLevel, and its lead investor, WestCap, is a material investor in private market innovators iCapital and Addepar.

“Bill is a true visionary who has successfully built one of the largest platforms for the wealth management industry,” said Scott Ganeles, iAltA CEO. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to the team as we look to scale and break new ground.”

Launched in May, iAltA has a distinctive holding structure that integrates shared capabilities with foundational technologies and strategic partnerships with industry leaders. Each subsidiary operates independently while contributing to the company’s cross-functional strategy.

About iAltA

iAltA is a private markets infrastructure company founded by industry leaders who believe in solving systemic challenges with operator-caliber precision. Incubated and backed by WestCap, iAltA builds platforms that unify fragmented workflows, elevate transparency, and empower market participants throughout the investment lifecycle. Visit www.ialta.com.

