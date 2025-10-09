Four Natural Attractions in Peru Stand Out Among the Top 100 Green Destinations Stories

Lima, Peru, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This achievement reinforces Peru's image as a destination committed to sustainability as a strategic pillar for the development of the tourism sector.

Promperu: Peru has once again positioned itself as a global reference in sustainable tourism by being included in the prestigious Top 100 Green Destinations, a global program that recognizes and promotes the most inspiring stories of good practices, innovation, and environmental commitment in this sector.

The four destinations recognized in this edition of the global competition are: Huascarán National Park, Lachay National Reserve, Tingo María National Park, and Mar Tropical de Grau National Reserve, consolidating these protected natural areas as models of sustainable tourism.

The Top 100 Green Destinations Stories 2025 list is an award that includes stories and success cases highlighting good practices in sustainable tourism around the world. In 2024, five Peruvian destinations were included in this list, among them Tingo María National Park.

For PROMPERÚ, sustainable tourism is a fundamental factor that involves protecting biodiversity, respecting our cultures, and directly supporting local communities. Peru has also been recognized internationally on several occasions for its commitment to good practices in sustainable tourism and environmental protection.


