AlayaCare unveils AlayaFlow at Better Outcomes 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its dual Better Outcomes 2025 conferences in Jersey City and Toronto, AlayaCare, a leading provider of cloud-based home and community care solutions, announced the launch of AlayaFlow, a breakthrough in Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven automation designed to reshape how home and community care agencies operate. With the industry facing increasing workforce shortages, margin pressures, and surging demand for services, AlayaFlow powers a family of AI agents that autonomously optimize operations, helping agencies save time, reduce costs, and deliver better care at scale.

Built as an AI workflow platform, AlayaFlow dramatically reduces the need for manual human intervention and escalations. Natively integrated with AlayaCare Cloud, it addresses critical operational and care delivery challenges that have long affected home care. Building on prior AI innovations such as predictive analytics, visit optimization, and voice documentation, AlayaCare continues to expand how technology supports care delivery.

"The home-based care sector is facing a defining moment. Providers are being asked to do more with less, and incremental improvements will no longer close the gap," said Adrian Schauer, CEO at AlayaCare. "AlayaFlow represents a step-change in how AI can support this industry. Rather than waiting for staff to press buttons or escalate problems, these agents scale the impact of the back office to resolve issues and allow agencies to focus on the increasing needs of care delivery. This next phase of AI in home care is about strengthening—not replacing—the human connection at the heart of care.”

AlayaFlow is launching to an early adopter group with three AI agents purpose-built to address key operational and clinical challenges:

Vacant Visit Scheduling Agent: When a caregiver cancels or cannot attend a scheduled visit, this agent automatically finds a qualified replacement, sends offers, and escalates if no match is secured, avoiding missed care and saving hours of back-office effort. Visit Verification Agent: Automates the triage and resolution of failed visit verifications, ensuring compliance and accuracy without requiring manual intervention from staff. Recommended Care Plan Agent: Embedded directly within care planning, this agent generates personalized goals, interventions, and assessments based on caregiver input and client data, helping clinicians design high-quality, consistent care plans faster.



AlayaFlow represents the next step in AlayaCare’s AI journey, moving beyond assistive tools to intelligent agents that act autonomously to support staff and operations. By automating routine workflows and reducing administrative burden, these agents free agencies to concentrate on delivering high-quality care while maintaining operational efficiency. AlayaCare remains committed to providing home and community-based care providers with practical, technology-driven solutions that help them navigate workforce pressures, rising demand, and the complexities of care delivery.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home-based and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

