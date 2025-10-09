Heritage Grocers Group Launches “Pumpkins for a Purpose” Campaign to Benefit Local Children’s Hospitals

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the nation’s leading Hispanic food retailers, through its charitable arms the Cardenas Markets Foundation, Tony’s Charitable Foundation, and Manos y Corazones Unidos is proud to launch its Pumpkins for a Purpose campaign, running from now through October 31, 2025. This heartfelt initiative is designed to raise vital funds for children and families receiving care at local children’s hospitals across the communities we serve.

“At the heart of everything we do is a deep commitment to our communities,” said Adam Salgado, President & Executive Director, HGG Foundation. “Pumpkins for a Purpose is more than a campaign. It is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and the power of coming together to support children and families during some of their most challenging times.”

Customers shopping at participating store locations will have two meaningful ways to contribute:

Round-Up Donations

At checkout, customers are invited to round up their purchase totals to the nearest dollar.

Scannable Pumpkin Cards

Customers may also choose to purchase a Pumpkin with a Purpose by donating $1, $3, or $5 at checkout.

Proceeds from these efforts will benefit:

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (Southern California)

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford (Northern California)

University Medical Center (UMC) Foundation (Las Vegas)

Phoenix Children’s Hospital (Phoenix)

Children’s Medical Center Dallas – Children’s Health (Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex)

Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center (Houston)

IWS Family Health (Chicago)



About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, HGG operates 115 stores in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.

Contact

Marisa Kutansky

Senior Communications Director

Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414

Email: mkutansky@heritagegrocers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ddb7be6-e7b1-4d2d-ad70-9091ebc1db50