CAR-MART INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation into America’s Car-Mart, Inc. and Urges Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (“Car-Mart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CRMT) on behalf of Car-Mart stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Car-Mart has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 15, 2025, Car-Mart disclosed it would delay filing its annual report because “management identified the need to enhance disclosures related to loan modifications for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.”



On this news, Car-Mart’s stock price fell $3.12, or 5.2%, to close at $57.26 on July 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.



Then, on July 30, 2025, the Company disclosed that it had “concluded that certain previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon,” due to omissions in “disclosure related to loan modifications made to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty” including the “qualitative and quantitative information about the types of modifications utilized by the Company,” “the financial effect of the modification by type of modification,” “receivable performance in the 12 months after a modification.”



On this news, Car-Mart’s stock price fell $3.70, or 7.5%, to close at $45.57 on July 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.



Finally, on September 4, 2025, Car-Mart released its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, revealing that “sales volumes declined 5.7% to 13,568 units compared to 14,391 in the prior year,” which the Company attributed to “[prioritizing] booking the Company’s strongest-performing customer rankings” and “vehicle quality aimed at controlling repair costs downstream and selling to a better credit quality customer.”



On this news, Car-Mart’s stock price fell $8.14, or 18.2%, to close at $36.51 on September 4, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Car-Mart shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters



