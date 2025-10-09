Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Wilkes University Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilkes University (“Wilkes”), a Pennsylvania educational institution,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) including names, addresses, dates of birth, student ID numbers, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers or state identification numbers, financial account numbers, financial aid information, health insurance policy numbers, and/or medical information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Wilkes related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Wilkes, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

