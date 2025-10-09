Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of KBR, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises KBR, Inc., (“KBR” or the "Company") (NYSE: KBR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 6, 2025 and June 19, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). KBR investors have until November 18, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On June 20, 2025, KBR issued a press release announcing that “HomeSafe Alliance, a KBR . . . Joint Venture, informed us on June 18, 2025, that U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) has terminated HomeSafe’s role in the Global Household Goods Contract, a contract designed to improve the moving system for military service members and their families.” On this news, KBR’s stock price fell $3.85 per share, or 7.29%, to close at $48.93 per share on June 20, 2025.

