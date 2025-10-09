Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Methodist Homes Data Breach 

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methodist Homes of Alabama & Northwest Florida (“Methodist Homes”), a senior living and healthcare provider,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) of patients and residents including first and last name, Social Security number, driver license or state ID number, health insurance numbers, and clinical information, including medical record number (MRN), medical history, diagnosis and treatment, patient numbers, Medicaid/Medicaid numbers, dates of discharge, and date of birth. For nonresidents, PII and PHI, including first and last name, Social Security number, driver’s license or state ID, health insurance numbers, and medical history information were also obtained.

