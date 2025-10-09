Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Spirit Aviations Holdings, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc., (“Spirit” or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: FLYYQ) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 28, 2025 and August 29, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Spirit investors have until December 1, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/spirit-aviation-holdings-inc/ . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 11, 2025, Spirit disclosed in a regulatory filing that “there is substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern within 12 months[.]” The Company cited, among other things, “adverse market conditions” and “minimum liquidity covenants in the Company’s debt obligations and credit card processing agreement [that] require financial results to improve at a rate faster than what the Company is currently anticipating.” On this news, Spirit’s stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 40.68%, to close at $2.10 per share on August 12, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising