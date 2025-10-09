Resmed to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on October 30, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 on Thursday, October 30, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, Resmed management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Earnings webcast details:

• Location: https://investor.resmed.com • Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025 • Time: 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT • International: London, Thursday, October 30, 2025, 8:30 p.m. GMT

Sydney, Friday, October 31, 2025, 7:30 a.m. AEDT



Please note, Resmed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call, the call is accessible via the above webcast link only.



A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on Resmed’s investor relations website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be accessible from October 30, 2025, until November 13, 2025, at:

• U.S.: +1 877.660.6853 • International: +1 201.612.7415 • Conference ID: 13756529

