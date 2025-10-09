Mondelēz International to Report Q3 2025 Financial Results on October 28, 2025

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 800-225-9448 from the United States and 203-518-9708 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 04, 2025, by calling 800-757-4764 from the United States and 402-220-7226 from other locations. The access code for both the conference call and its rebroadcast is MDLZQ325. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International

