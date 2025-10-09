TELA Bio Announces Addition of Betty Jo Rocchio to Board of Directors and the Departure of Director Lisa Colleran

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (“TELA Bio”) (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced the appointment of Betty Jo Rocchio, DNP, RN, CRNA, CENP, EBP-C, to its Board of Directors, and the departure of Lisa Colleran, who has stepped down following five years of service on the Board.

Dr. Rocchio is a nationally recognized healthcare leader and one of Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives. She brings decades of experience in advancing clinical excellence, workforce innovation, and supply-chain transformation across some of the nation’s largest health systems. Currently Executive Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive at Advocate Health, she leads more than 42,000 nurses and directs the enterprise-wide nursing strategy across a six-state system.

“We are thrilled to welcome Betty Jo to our Board of Directors,” said Antony Koblish, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of TELA Bio. “Her deep expertise in the group purchasing organization space and her proven ability to align clinical priorities with supply-chain strategy will be critical as we continue to drive value for our customers and shareholders.”

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors at TELA Bio,” said Dr. Rocchio. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen the critical role group purchasing organizations play in aligning clinical excellence with financial sustainability. TELA Bio is uniquely positioned to partner with providers and GPOs to deliver solutions that reduce costs while enhancing patient outcomes. I look forward to contributing to this important mission.”

TELA Bio also announced that Lisa Colleran has stepped down from the Board after five years of service. Ms. Colleran, CEO of IC Surgical and former CEO of LifeCell Corporation, has provided extensive leadership and commercial expertise since joining the Board in 2020.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire TELA Bio team, I want to thank Lisa for her invaluable contributions over the past five years,” said Mr. Koblish. “Her insights, perspective, and commitment have been instrumental as we advanced our strategy, expanded our portfolio, and grew our commercial footprint. We are grateful for her service and wish her continued success.”

About Betty Jo Rocchio, DNP, RN, CRNA, CENP, EBP-C

Currently Executive Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive at Advocate Health, Dr. Rocchio previously served as Mercy’s Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive prior to which she held roles as the Chief Nursing Optimization Officer and Vice President of Perioperative Services. Prior to joining Mercy, Betty Jo held several leadership positions in the Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio, including Chief Nurse Anesthetist, System Director of Surgical Services, and Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer.

Most recently, Dr. Rocchio earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in the Nurse Executive track from The Ohio State University. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing and an associate’s degree in business administration from the Franciscan University of Steubenville. She began her career in direct patient care as a registered nurse (RN) in the intensive care unit before pursuing certification as a registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) while simultaneously completing a master’s degree in health sciences at LaRoche College.

Dr. Rocchio is certified in Executive Nurse Practice (CENP) by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and in Evidence-Based Practice (EBP-C) by the Helene Fuld Health Trust National Institute of Evidence-based Practice in Nursing and Healthcare at The Ohio State University. She also serves on the Medtronic Chief Nurse Advisory Board and the UKG Chief Nurse Advisory Board.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

