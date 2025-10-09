Rezolute Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT), (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism, today announced that it has granted as of September 30, 2025 equity inducement awards to two new employees. The equity awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were made as a material inducement to the employees’ acceptance of employment with Rezolute.

The Company granted options to purchase 125,000 shares, in the aggregate, of Rezolute common stock to the new employees. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $9.40, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on September 30, 2025. The options vest over four years, subject to the employees’ continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

