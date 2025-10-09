Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter ended August 31, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qarc64p9 at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park reported net sales of $16,381,000 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter ended August 31, 2025 compared to $16,709,000 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter ended September 1, 2024 and $15,400,000 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter ended June 1, 2025. Park’s net sales for the six months ended August 31, 2025 were $31,781,000 compared to $30,679,000 for the six months ended September 1, 2024. Net earnings for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter were $2,404,000 compared to $2,066,000 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter and $2,080,000 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings were $4,484,000 for the current year’s first six months compared to $3,059,000 for last year’s first six months.

Net earnings before special items for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter were $2,404,000 compared to $2,092,000 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter and $2,080,000 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings before special items for the six months ended August 31, 2025 were $4,484,000 compared to $3,873,000 for last fiscal year’s first six months.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter was $3,401,000 compared to $3,206,000 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter and $2,963,000 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the current fiscal year’s first six months was $6,364,000 compared to $5,816,000 for last fiscal year’s first six months.

During the 2026 fiscal year second quarter and first six months, the Company did not report any special items. During the 2025 fiscal year second quarter and first six months, respectively, the Company recorded $46,000 and $1,098,000 of pre-tax charges related to storm damage to the Company’s facilities in Newton, Kansas.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.12 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter and $0.10 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.12 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter and $0.10 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.23 and $0.22, respectively, for the 2026 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.15 and $0.15, respectively, for the 2025 fiscal year’s first six months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.23 and $0.22, respectively, for the 2026 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.19 and $0.19, respectively, for the 2025 fiscal year’s first six months.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13756197.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qarc64p9 and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13756197.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's website at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include a special item, a charge related to storm damage. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com





Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):



13 Weeks

Ended 13 Weeks

Ended 13 Weeks

Ended 26 Weeks Ended August 31,

2025 September 1,

2024 June 1,

2025 August 31,

2025 September 1,

2024 Sales $ 16,381 $ 16,709 $ 15,400 $ 31,781 $ 30,679 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,404 $ 2,092 $ 2,080 $ 4,484 $ 3,873 Special Item, Net of Tax: Storm Damage Charge - (46 ) - - (1,098 ) Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - 20 - - 284 Net Earnings $ 2,404 $ 2,066 $ 2,080 $ 4,484 $ 3,059 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 Special Item: Storm Damage Charge - - - - (0.05 ) Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - - - 0.01 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 Special Item: Storm Damage Charge - - - - (0.05 ) Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - - - 0.01 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.22 $ 0.15 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,875 20,216 19,919 19,897 20,234 Diluted 19,986 20,291 19,968 19,977 20,331 1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.





Condensed comparative balance sheets (in thousands):



August 31,

2025 March 2,

2025 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 61,553 $ 68,834 Accounts Receivable, Net 12,640 12,903 Inventories 8,101 7,213 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,012 1,344 Total Current Assets 83,306 90,294 Fixed Assets, Net 21,403 21,650 Operating Right-of-use Assets 282 308 Other Assets 11,457 9,856 Total Assets $ 116,448 $ 122,108 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 3,324 $ 2,513 Accrued Liabilities 1,250 1,318 Operating Lease Liability 42 40 Income Taxes Payable 125 5,390 Total Current Liabilities 4,741 9,261 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 296 318 Deferred Income Taxes 5,541 5,304 Other Liabilities 75 71 Total Liabilities 10,653 14,954 Shareholders’ Equity 105,795 107,154 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 116,448 $ 122,108 Additional information Equity per Share $ 5.31 $ 5.36





Condensed comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):



13 Weeks

Ended 13 Weeks

Ended 13 Weeks

Ended 26 Weeks Ended August 31,

2025 September 1,

2024 June 1,

2025 August 31,

2025 September 1,

2024 Net Sales $ 16,381 $ 16,709 $ 15,400 $ 31,781 $ 30,679 Cost of Sales 11,265 11,952 10,682 21,947 21,823 Gross Profit 5,116 4,757 4,718 9,834 8,856 % of net sales 31.2 % 28.5 % 30.6 % 30.9 % 28.9 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 2,271 2,140 2,299 4,570 4,157 % of net sales 13.9 % 12.8 % 14.9 % 14.4 % 13.5 % Earnings from Operations 2,845 2,617 2,419 5,264 4,699 Storm Damage Charge - (46 ) - - (1,098 ) Interest and Other Income: 390 245 355 745 584 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 3,235 2,816 2,774 6,009 4,185 Income Tax Provision 831 750 694 1,525 1,126 Net Earnings $ 2,404 $ 2,066 $ 2,080 $ 4,484 $ 3,059 % of net sales 14.7 % 12.4 % 13.5 % 14.1 % 10.0 %







Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

13 Weeks

Ended 13 Weeks

Ended 13 Weeks

Ended 26 Weeks

Ended 26 Weeks

Ended August 31,

2025 September 1,

2024 June 1,

2025 August 31,

2025 September 1,

2024 GAAP Net Earnings $ 2,404 $ 2,066 $ 2,080 $ 4,484 $ 3,059 Adjustments: Income Tax Provision 831 750 694 1,525 1,126 Interest and Other Income (390 ) (245 ) (355 ) (745 ) (584 ) Depreciation 455 488 456 911 927 Stock Option Expense 101 101 88 189 190 Special Item: Storm Damage Charge - 46 - - 1,098 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,401 $ 3,206 $ 2,963 $ 6,364 $ 5,816





Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto

486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500