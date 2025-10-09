Uniti Group Inc. to Participate at the Deutsche Bank 33rd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and President of Kinetic, John Harrobin, are scheduled to participate at the Deutsche Bank 33rd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on October 14, 2025 in Austin, TX.
ABOUT UNITI
Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at www.uniti.com.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
MEDIA CONTACTS:
