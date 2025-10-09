November 10, 2025 Deadline: Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Join Class Action Suit Against FLYE

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Fly-E Group, Inc. ("Fly-E" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLYE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fly-E investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 15, 2025 and August 14, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the safety of Fly-E’s lithium battery which in turn took a material toll on its E-vehicle sales revenue, despite making lofty long-term projections, Fly-E’s forecasting processes fell short as sales continued to decline and operating expenses increased, ultimately, derailing the Company’s revenue projections. On August 14, 2025, the truth emerged when Fly-E filed a form NT 10-Q: Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 revealing a substantial decrease of 32% in net revenues “primarily driven by a decrease in total units sold.” In pertinent part, the Company attributed the decline to “recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters.” Following this news, the price of Fly E’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $7.76 per share on August 14, 2025, Fly-E’s stock price fell to $1.00 per share on August 15, 2025, a decline of about 87% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fly-E during the relevant time frame, you have until November 10, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

