Blue Biofuels Concludes Department of Energy Phase 2 SBIR Grant

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, Oct. 09, 2025

Blue Biofuels is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy. Over the past year, this grant has enabled Blue Biofuels to advance the scale-up of its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology toward full commercialization. With this milestone, the company is now positioned to move forward with commercial deployment and preparations for its first production facility in Frostproof, Florida.

Through the support of this grant, Blue Biofuels successfully scaled up every stage of its process, from biomass harvesting through fermentation and distillation. The company achieved commercially viable ethanol yields, significantly reduced processing costs, and demonstrated consistent success using both sugarcane bagasse and company-grown king grass as feedstocks.

These results confirm the flexibility of the CTS technology to utilize a variety of biomass sources, paving the way for expansion into diverse agricultural regions and climates where local feedstocks such as corn stover, wheat straw, or other residues are available. Furthermore, the completion of a Front-End Loading 2 (FEL-2) engineering study validated the process design and economics for Blue Biofuels’ cellulosic ethanol facility in Frostproof.

The completion of this grant underscores not only the scalability and versatility of Blue Biofuels’ CTS technology but also its transformative potential to convert agricultural residues into low-carbon fuels. The company’s cellulosic ethanol will serve as a key feedstock for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), capable of reducing carbon emissions by more than 80%.

About Blue Biofuels, Inc.

Blue Biofuels is based in Florida and has the goal to produce biofuels through its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology and its licensed Vertimass technology as well as in VertiBlue Fuels, LLC, its 50:50 joint venture with Vertimass. CTS is a sustainable, and renewable green energy system with the potential to achieve a near-zero carbon footprint. The CTS process can convert cellulose from virtually any plant material – grasses, forestry products, and agricultural waste such as sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw — into sugars that are subsequently processed into biofuels, such as ethanol and, through the Vertimass Process, into sustainable aviation fuel.

The CTS process is a patented and proprietary technology wholly owned by Blue Biofuels. Blue Biofuels’ CTS technology represents significant progress in renewable energy, offering a sustainable solution that reduces reliance on food crops for ethanol production. By utilizing abundant and renewable biomass sources such as king grass, sugar cane bagasse, and corn stover, the company is positioned to contribute meaningfully to the global transition toward cleaner energy. This versatility allows the company to take advantage of feedstock variability in different locations around the US and the world.

