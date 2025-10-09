Brookfield Corporation Announces Completion of Three-For-Two Stock Split

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced the completion of its three-for-two stock split. By way of a stock dividend, shareholders received one-half of a Brookfield Class A Limited Voting Share (“Class A Share”) for each Class A and Brookfield Class B Limited Voting Share held (i.e. one additional share for every two shares held). Fractional shares will be paid in cash based on the closing price of the Class A Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the record date, October 3, 2025. Class A Shares will trade on a post-split basis as of market open on Friday, October 10, 2025.

