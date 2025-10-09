VitalHub Announces Novari Health Deployment in the UK

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the "Company" or "VitalHub") announced that Novari Health (“Novari”), a VitalHub company, has been commissioned for its first UK deployment with the South West Provider Collaborative for its electronic referral and bed management workflow solution. The deployment will expand Novari’s geographic footprint beyond current implementations in Canada and Australia.

The South West Provider Collaborative is a National Health Service (“NHS”)-led partnership of hospitals providing specialized mental health services for over 5.5 million people across the UK’s South West. The Novari technology will be used across four service lines: Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, Adult Eating Disorders, Inpatient Perinatal Services, and Secure Mental Illness Services. The Novari Mental Health solution will manage regional referrals, mental health bed capacity and patient flow, ensuring patients receive timely care from the most appropriate provider, as close to home as possible.

Purpose-built for mental health, the technology provides real-time bed visibility, structured admission and transfer workflows, central intake, wait list management, and flexible routing to keep patients in-region whenever possible. Novari’s Mental Health solution ensures complete and appropriate referrals through configurable triage and workflow tracking, standard intake from all sources, and real-time region-wide dashboards for oversight. Proven globally in regional deployments, the technology is scalable, integrated, and supports comprehensive flow management across sites, services, and bed states. This streamlines the process, enabling better communication among providers, and helps to reduce wait times and improve access to care.

Novari technology also includes optional AI enhanced analytics that provide real-time data on patient waiting times, helping organizations enhance resource utilization, identify workflow bottlenecks, and improve operational efficiency.

“As a specialized mental healthcare commissioner delivering patient-centred care across an extensive geographical area, it’s vital that we can manage the patient journey from referral to assessment to admission. The ability to access real-time bed availability at a regional or unit level means we can optimize bed usage, report on activity and address system pressure points. We can also identify any urgent referrals and prioritize patient care according to need,” said Dr. Jason Fee, Medical Director, South West Provider Collaborative.

“Ensuring people can access the mental health services they need, when they need them, is one of the defining healthcare challenges of our era. It is deeply rewarding to see our technology helping organizations across the UK, Australia, and Canada make meaningful progress on this front,” said John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President & CEO, Novari Health.

About the South West Provider Collaborative

The South West Provider Collaborative is an award-winning partnership which includes NHS trusts, a community interest company and independent sector organizations, with Devon Partnership NHS Trust as the lead provider. With an extensive geography and a population of over 5.5 million, this innovative way of working at scale has transformed the mental healthcare landscape in the South West, delivering high-quality care as close to home as possible and co-produced clinical pathways that prioritize patient wellbeing and community connection.

About Novari Health

Novari Health, a VitalHub company, delivers award-winning cloud-based enterprise scale referral management, central intake (coordinated care), and wait list management software solutions that improve access to care, whilst improving the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare organizations. Leveraging HL7, FHIR, DICOM, and other international standards, our technologies complement and integrate with a wide variety of healthcare systems (e.g., HIS, eReferral, PACS, etc.). Novari is one of the most trusted digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials Plus certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure’s global network of data centres.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.