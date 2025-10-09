CHICAGO’S TALLEST CHRISTMAS TREE TO BE LIT BY MAKE-A-WISH CHILD DURING MAGICAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY HOSTED BY BILL & GIULIANA RANCIC AT 900 NORTH MICHIGAN SHOPS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH, 6PM-8PM

Chicago, IL, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 900 North Michigan Shops will once again transform itself into a winter wonderland, as it hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony known as, “Illuminate 900” on Thursday, November 20th, from 6PM-8PM. The evening showcases a full line-up of holiday performances, seasonal activations for the young and young-at-heart, and delectable bites paired with seasonal sips. This year’s hosts are celebrity couple, Giuliana & Bill Rancic.

The culmination of the storybook evening is when Santa and a Make-A-Wish child flip the switch to light the majestic, 54-foot-tall Christmas tree – thus shining the first holiday lights on Michigan Avenue! Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish IL, helping to grant wishes to children facing challenging health circumstances. Illuminate 900 is Make-A-Wish’s top Chicago holiday fundraising event.

“We are excited to host this year’s Illuminate 900 to ring in the holiday season,” said Giuliana Rancic. “Join us for a night of holiday magic, glittering lights, delicious food and a bit of prosecco, with all proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish Illinois. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Event Highlights Include:

Excerpts from the holiday ballet performance of, “The Nutcracker”

Photo opps with a real-life elf on the shelf

with a real-life elf on the shelf Professionally trained, opera-singing angel performing holiday classics

Contemporary dance company to delight audiences with a routine to the number one holiday dance tune

Urban drum corps to play as they march throughout the venue

Sugar cookie decorating station for kids

Costumed, holiday characters including Santa himself!

WHERE: Festivities will take place on all six levels of 900 North Michigan Shops, iconic anchor of Michigan Avenue.

WHEN: Thursday, November 2Oth, 2025 – from 6PM-8PM. The actual flipping of the switch to light the tree slated to take place at approximately 7:30PM.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets available here at three different levels based on desired guest experience, with prices ranging from $5 to $35. Proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish® Illinois.

SPONSOR INFORMATION: Giuliana Prosecco and Grey Goose will both be on hand to offer guests an elevated cocktail experience. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago will be catering the event.

About 900 North Michigan Shops

An iconic anchor of the Magnificent Mile and Gold Coast, 900 North Michigan Shops is an architecturally stunning 465,000-square-foot, seven-level experiential retail destination in the heart of Chicago. Anchored by Bloomingdale’s, 900 North Michigan Shops features more than 70 luxe retailers, including a two-level Gucci, Janet Mandell, MaxMara, Montblanc, Tesla, BONOBOS, and Aritzia. A 22,000-square-foot, chef-driven food hall, Aster Hall, offers guests a variety of dining options and handcrafted cocktails. And Topgolf Swing Suite offer guests simulated sports gaming experiences in an inviting lounge setting. 900 North Michigan Shops is owned by an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation. Real-time updates available on Instagram, and Facebook, or visit www.shop900.com.

About Giuliana & Bill Rancic

Giuliana Rancic is an award-winning television personality, fashion designer, New York Times best-selling author, and accomplished entrepreneur. Bill Rancic is a best-selling author, award-winning restaurateur, and accomplished entrepreneur with a career spanning business, media, and real estate.

