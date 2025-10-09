Saturday, October 18, 2025: Jessica Biel Joins Star-Studded Lineup to Support Global Down Syndrome Foundation During Awareness Month

Denver, CO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is the largest annual Down syndrome fundraiser in the world, attracting over 1,400 attendees and having raised a cumulative $31 million for life-saving research and medical care. Proceeds go to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL), supporting 400 scientists and medical professionals serving thousands of children and adults with Down syndrome from the U.S. and around the world. Each year, the event recognizes a GLOBAL Ambassador, two Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardees, and the Event Co-Chairs. The event finale is an ovation-worthy fashion show featuring beautiful models who happen to have Down syndrome and A-list celebrities. A sumptuous three-course meal, and one-of-a-kind live and silent auction items are also part of the evening many describe as “magical.”

WHEN & WHERE

Saturday, October 18, 2025

5:00 PM – Receptions/Silent Auction; 5:30 PM – Red Carpet; 7:00 PM – Dinner/Live Auction/Honorees & Awards; 8:30 PM – Fashion Show; 9:30 PM After Party

Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Place, Denver, CO 80202

WHO

Jessica Biel – Jessica Biel is a Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy-nominated actor and producer known for her acclaimed roles in The Sinner , Limetown , The Illusionist , Candy , The Better Sister, and dozens of other feature films and series. Jessica is proud to support GLOBAL’s research and medical care, which has had a positive impact on her niece, Zaya, who happens to have Down syndrome. Zaya is a GLOBAL Ambassador whose parents are also deeply involved with GLOBAL and the Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Jessica will walk the runway with Ambassador Zaya at this year’s event.

Jeremy Renner – Jeremy Renner is a two-time Academy Award nominee and is one of Hollywood's most versatile and respected actors. Beyond his critically acclaimed roles in films such as The Hurt Locker and The Town, Jeremy is known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers films and for his role in the Mission Impossible franchise. After attending the fashion show in 2019, Jeremy formed a bond with GLOBAL Ambassador Guion Macsovits with whom he will walk the runway at this year's event.

WHY

Down syndrome is the leading cause of developmental delay in the world, affecting an estimated 400,000+ Americans and millions worldwide. Yet it has been one of the least funded genetic conditions by our federal government. GLOBAL is the largest U.S. non-profit working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome through Research, Medical Care, Education & Advocacy.

GLOBAL’s annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is the largest annual Down syndrome fundraiser in the world, raising critical funds for government advocacy, breakthrough research, life-saving medical care and more. The event brings together 1,400 attendees, representing multiple stakeholders in the Down syndrome community, to celebrate major new federal research funding increases, impactful science at the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and at the Alzheimer’s & Cognition Center, as well as transformative care at the Sie Center for Down Syndrome and the GLOBAL Adult Clinic.

The event allows GLOBAL to truly deliver on its mission of elongating life and dramatically improving health outcomes for children and adults with Down syndrome.

HOW TO SUPPORT

Tickets and Table Sponsorships, can be purchased online in addition to Model Sponsorships & Donations. Volunteer applications will continue to be processed until October 10, 2025.

To cover the event or receive photos and/or videos, contact Trisha Davis- trishdavis0707@gmail.com at (818) 640-9259 OR Anca Elena Call - acall@globaldownsyndrome.org at (720) 320-3832.

For more information, visit www.bebeautifulbeyourself.org and www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

