Oralift Neuro: A New Concept to Support Brain Recovery in Contact Sports

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concern over the long-term effects of head injuries in rugby and American football has inspired a new approach to athlete care. Oralift Neuro, an emerging concept at the initiation stage, explores how gentle neuromuscular stimulation might help the brain’s natural recovery after repeated impact.

Even mild head knocks can trigger inflammation and raise the risk of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). The challenge is to find non-invasive ways to aid recovery during the crucial hours after play, when the brain begins to repair itself.

Building on Real-World Results

Oralift Neuro builds on the heritage of the original Oralift appliance, used for more than 25 years.

A 2018 peer-reviewed paper in The Open Dentistry Journal reported measurable improvements in skin texture and facial features, while an independent 2021 study by Cutest Systems Ltd found a 12.5 per cent wrinkle reduction and 20 per cent rise in skin elasticity after two weeks, with early responses seen within minutes.

Users have also reported wellbeing benefits such as better sleep, relaxation, and improved memory, thought to result from neuromuscular adaptation and enhanced craniofacial circulation.

Many notice changes within 10 minutes of first using both the 3 mm and 5 mm devices, showing how quickly the body adapts. This rapid response motivates further study of whether similar mechanisms could help create a favourable environment for neurological recovery after head impacts.

A Personal Insight from Dr Mohindra

“For over two decades Oralift has shown how the body can adapt and rejuvenate naturally,” said Dr Naresh Mohindra, inventor of Oralift. “Nearly five years ago I suffered a skull fracture from a fall caused by postural hypotension. After hospital care I used Oralift briefly during recovery. Within two weeks I returned to work — and I’m still working today. Though anecdotal, this reinforced my belief in the body’s ability to heal and inspired Oralift Neuro.”

Crowdfunding and Collaboration

To move the concept forward, Oralift has launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund prototype testing and a collaborative study with a leading UK university, investigating how jaw-based neuromuscular stimulation might influence cranial blood flow and post-impact recovery markers.

“Our aim is to unite science and innovation to protect athletes’ long-term brain health,” Dr Mohindra added. “We welcome support from the sports community and the public to advance this research.”

To learn more or support the campaign, visit www.oralift.com .