Digital subscription results of AS Ekspress Grupp in the third quarter of 2025

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 10% in the Baltic States year-over-year (3rd quarter: 0%, 9 months: 3%) and totalled 244 500 at the end of September.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 8% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: 1%, 9 months: 6%) and totalled 121 118.

quarter: 1%, 9 months: 6%) and totalled 121 118. The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, decreased by -5% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: 1%, 9 months: -2%) and totalled 24 746.

quarter: 1%, 9 months: -2%) and totalled 24 746. The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ decreased by -10% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: -8%, 9 months: -8%) and totalled 6800.

quarter: -8%, 9 months: -8%) and totalled 6800. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 24% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: -3%, 9 months: -6%) and totalled 32 875.

quarter: -3%, 9 months: -6%) and totalled 32 875. In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 22% (3 rd quarter: -1%, 9 months: 7%) and totalled 47 187.

quarter: -1%, 9 months: 7%) and totalled 47 187. The number of digital subscriptions of the Lithuanian media portal Lrytas increased by 4% (3rd quarter: 1%, 9 months: 1%) and totalled 11 774.





Comments by the Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu:

"The number of digital subscriptions of Ekspress Grupp increased by 10% year-over-year, reaching 244 500 subscriptions by the end of September. It is a strong double-digit growth rate that shows the resilience of our business model in a difficult economic situation.

In the third quarter, the Baltic States were generally at a standstill, and this is also reflected in the numbers of our subscribers. Economic challenges and low consumer confidence affect people's willingness to take out new subscriptions.

In Estonia, the results of Delfi Meedia show a stable 8% annual growth, which is a very good number, considering that Delfi Meedia already has over 120 000 subscribers, which is a strong result in the Estonian market. In a mature market, every new subscriber is increasingly more valuable and requires more elaborate approach.

In Latvia and Lithuania, we see a continued strong interest in digital news and the annual growth – 24% and 22% in Delfi portals, respectively – confirms that there is a significant further growth potential. In these markets, we work hard on both product development and targeted marketing activities to prepare for larger growth numbers when consumer confidence and the economic situation improve.

We believe that our investments in the quality and marketing activities of our products will create a solid foundation for a new wave of growth."

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

30.09.2025 30.06.2025 change 31.12.2024 change 30.09.2024 change AS Delfi Meedia 121 118 119 811 1% 114 631 6% 112 520 8% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 24 746 24 460 1% 25 257 -2% 26 127 -5% Geenius Meedia OÜ 6 800 7 388 -8% 7 356 -8% 7 534 -10% Delfi AS (Latvia) 32 875 33 840 -3% 35 082 -6% 26 552 24% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 47 187 47 758 -1% 44 170 7% 38 608 22% Lrytas UAB (Lithuania) 11 774 11 627 1% 11 686 1% 11 270 4% Ekspress Grupp total 244 500 244 884 0% 238 182 3% 222 611 10%





The Group considers only the subscriptions with the value of more than 1 euro per calendar month that are separately invoiced and separately cancellable at any given time as digital subscriptions.

Digital subscription revenue makes up an increasingly larger share of the digital revenue base of Ekspress Grupp. We are moving in the direction of the Group's long-term goals of increasing the volume of digital subscriptions to 340 000 subscribers in the Baltic countries by the end of 2026. The long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp were established and disclosed at the beginning of 2022.





Additional information

Rain Sarapuu

CFO of the Group

rain.sarapuu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.