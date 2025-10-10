IDEX Biometrics, Hitachi Payment Services, and Airtel Payments Bank Launch India’s First RuPay Biometric Payment Card at Global Fintech Fest

Mumbai, India – IDEX Biometrics is proud to announce the launch of India’s first RuPay biometric payment card, in collaboration with Hitachi Payment Services and Airtel Payments Bank. The launch was unveiled at the prestigious Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of secure and inclusive digital payments in India.

This innovative solution leverages IDEX Pay, our advanced biometric smart card technology, enabling fingerprint authentication as a second factor of authentication (AFA) for digital transactions. The launch follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent regulatory update permitting biometric authentication for digital payments, paving the way for more secure and user-friendly payment experiences.

The biometric RuPay card is currently undergoing pilot testing, with all partners working closely to bring it to market as soon as possible. This initiative reflects IDEX Biometrics’ long-term commitment to supporting the RuPay ecosystem and advancing India’s rapidly growing card payments market.

“The RBI’s AFA update in September was a watershed moment for the Indian payments industry,” said Anders Storbråten, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. “We are well-positioned, alongside our Indian and global partners, to lead the adoption of biometric payment cards across RuPay, Visa, and Mastercard networks. Launching the first RuPay biometric card at the Global Fintech Fest is a proud achievement for IDEX and our partners.”

This collaboration underscores the shared vision of IDEX Biometrics, Hitachi Payment Services, and Airtel Payments Bank to deliver secure, convenient, and inclusive payment solutions to millions of Indian consumers.





About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

