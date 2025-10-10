Budapest, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weixin Pay partners with Visit Hungary Ltd to promote Hungary as a tourist destination and enhance the digital payment experience for local merchants and Chinese tourists





Oliver Csendes, CEO, Visit Hungary Ltd and Jeff Hu, General Manager, Weixin Pay Europe sign MoU to promote cultural tourism with Chinese visitors to Hungary and help local merchants offer a more integrated and seamless digital payment experience.

October 9, 2025: Weixin Pay and Visit Hungary Ltd today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for a deeper collaboration to strengthen Hungary's position as a cultural destination for Chinese visitors and create new opportunities for local merchants to deliver a more integrated digital payment experience. The partnership also marks a new phase for Weixin Pay in building a localized ecosystem and cultural-tourism initiatives in Europe.

Visit Hungary Ltd has a long-standing commitment to promote the country's diverse tourism assets and cultural heritage. It’s collaboration with Weixin Pay will focus on cultural promotion, digital integration and payment facilitation, expanding Weixin Pay's acceptance across Hungary's tourism, retail, dining and entertainment sectors. Together, the parties will leverage their strengths to explore smart tourism to deliver a seamless end-to-end travel experience for Chinese tourists, from trip planning and booking to spending and cultural activities. Overall, the partnership opens new opportunities for Hungarian merchants to attract and serve Chinese tourists, a fast growing and highly valuable consumer group.

Weixin Pay is now available in 32 European markets and supports direct settlement in 11 currencies including the Euro and Hungarian forint. There has been remarkable progress in rolling out Weixin Pay in Hungary. Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport, the main point of entry for Chinese visitors, now accepts Weixin Pay at Heinemann duty-free shops, souvenir outlets and retailers such as Swarovski, allowing Chinese travelers to use a familiar payment method as soon as they arrive in Hungary.

Oliver Csendes, CEO, Visit Hungary Ltd, said: “We are delighted to support this strategic collaboration. With Weixin Pay’s digital capabilities, local merchants will be able to reach and serve the Chinese consumer market more effectively, a market with tremendous potential. At the same time, it will provide us with valuable insights to accelerate the digital transformation of our tourism sector.”

Jeff Hu, General Manager, Weixin Pay Europe, said: “This partnership marks an important step in Weixin Pay’s commitment to strengthen its presence in the European market. By collaborating with Visit Hungary Ltd to expand payment touchpoints, Chinese travelers will be able to access and enjoy Weixin Pay’s services from the moment they land, enhancing every stage of their travel journey.”

Weixin Pay has an extensive European footprint in both travel and retail and fashion spanning apparel, handbags, jewelry and watches. Top department stores including Galeries Lafayette, Harrods, El Corte Inglés now accept Weixin Pay to meet the growing demand among Chinese tourists for premium shopping experiences in Europe. In the travel sector, activity on European transport-related Mini Programs underscores Chinese travelers’ growing reliance on digital services for transportation. With the support of major transport providers such as FlixBus, Italy’s Italo, Eurostar and Frecciarossa high-speed trains, Chinese travelers can now enjoy seamless ticketing and payment solutions. At the same time, key airports such as Paris Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Frankfurt Airport and airports in Italy’s Rome and Milan have also accept Weixin Pay, ensuring smooth payments for travelers at key hubs.

The next phase of collaboration will continue to focus on serving the Chinese tourists, local Chinese communities, and students in Hungary. By deepening partnerships with local merchants and partners, Weixin Pay aims to expand its acceptance in Hungary, strengthen merchants’ understanding of Chinese payment methods, ultimately helping merchants to successfully engage with Chinese consumers and creating shared values for all.

About Weixin

Launched in January 2011, Weixin is one of the most popular social platforms in China and empowers users in fun and dynamic ways, bringing together messaging, infotainment and payment in one seamless, interactive experience. Weixin provides a central point of control for users to create and share content as well as for merchants to engage with and grow their community through Channels, Moments, Official Accounts, Mini Programs and Weixin Pay. As of March 2025, the combined monthly active user number of Weixin and its international version WeChat exceeded 1.4 billion.

About Visit Hungary

Visit Hungary Ltd., a subsidiary of the Hungarian Tourism Agency, is dedicated to supporting the implementation of the goals defined in the National Tourism Development Strategy and strengthening Hungary’s national brand through innovative marketing and business development initiatives.

As the national tourism marketing organization, Visit Hungary works to boost visitor arrivals by developing business opportunities, running extensive domestic and international marketing and communication campaigns, producing tourism and image publications, conducting research and analysis, and representing Hungary at major tourism exhibitions and trade fairs worldwide.

Through its ongoing promotional activities, Visit Hungary plays an active role in positioning Hungary as an inspiring destination — one that is always worth discovering and rediscovering for both international and domestic travelers. Its strategic decisions, marketing plans and business partnerships are based on comprehensive data provided by Hungary’s digital tourism ecosystem and the International Tourism Data Supply Centre.

For more information, please visit csodasmagyarorszag.hu and igyutazunk.hu .

