Blazpay Sells Over 4.5 Million Tokens in 1st Week of Crypto Presale Amid Cardano’s Price Fluctuations

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazpay ($BLAZ) has officially launched its Phase 1 presale at $0.006, attracting investor attention as major cryptocurrencies show notable movement. With over $400K raised in its seed round and having sold over 4.5 million tokens, Blazpay is now entering the spotlight in a market closely tracking presale crypto opportunities with genuine technological utility.





Solana (SOL) is currently trading around $232, reflecting a slight decline of about 0.7% over the past 24 hours, with a market capitalization of approximately $127 billion USD. Cardano (ADA) is priced near $0.838, experiencing a 3.6% decrease recently, with a market cap of about $30.8 billion USD.

This macro backdrop highlights growing investor interest in presale crypto projects that combine technological innovation with early-stage scarcity mechanics. Blazpay’s presale has already sold over 1 million tokens in the first 24 hours, demonstrating strong demand from participants seeking exposure to AI-powered DeFi solutions.

Why Blazpay Stands Out Among Presale Crypto Opportunities

Blazpay merges AI-driven automation with multi-chain DeFi functionality, enabling users to trade, stake, and manage assets across 20+ networks seamlessly. Its BlazAI assistant simplifies complex operations, allowing natural language commands like: “Rebalance my portfolio for maximum yield”, or “Convert 25% of assets into stablecoins.”

This intelligent automation positions the project as one of the top presale crypto opportunities today, appealing to both beginner and advanced investors.

The structured presale phases include incremental price increases of up to 25% per round, rewarding early participants while maintaining transparency, a model historically proven to deliver strong returns in presale crypto investments.





Blazpay Utilities: What Makes It Unique

Blazpay isn’t just another token it provides real-world DeFi utilities for investors and traders:

AI Portfolio Automation (BlazAI) – Optimizes yield and risk management across multiple networks. Multi-Chain Connectivity – Seamless asset management across 20+ blockchains without risky bridges. Perpetual Trading – Professional-grade leverage tools on-chain with full transparency. Staking & Yield Farming – Earn competitive returns directly through Blazpay’s ecosystem. Cross-Chain Asset Management – Unified interface for staking, trading, and liquidity management.



These features make Blazpay a functional DeFi ecosystem, giving early investors practical utility alongside potential financial upside.

Current Price & Market Snapshot

Blazpay’s Phase 1 presale is currently priced at $0.006 per token, with over 1,000,000 $BLAZ tokens sold in the first 24 hours and $400,000 raised during the seed funding round. The presale is structured in phases, with the next round expected to see a price increase of up to 25%, rewarding early participants.

For market context, Solana is trading around $232, while Cardano is priced near $0.838, highlighting the broader crypto environment in which Blazpay is emerging.

For investors seeking high-upside presale crypto opportunities, allocating $3,000 to Blazpay ($BLAZ) during its Phase 1 presale can offer compelling returns. Here’s a breakdown of how this investment could play out:

Phase 1 Presale Price: $0.006 per $BLAZ token

Tokens Acquired with $3,000: 500,000 $BLAZ





Potential Scenarios:

Moderate Upside (10x Growth):

If Blazpay reaches $0.06 per token during later presale rounds or after initial exchange listings:

500,000 $BLAZ × $0.06 = $30,000 USD High Upside (20x Growth):

If Blazpay hits $0.12 per token amid increased market adoption and multi-chain DeFi activity:

500,000 $BLAZ × $0.12 = $60,000 USD

Why This Strategy Works:

Early participation in structured presales historically offers higher returns.

Blazpay’s AI-driven DeFi utilities (BlazAI, cross-chain trading, staking) create real-world demand for tokens.

Incremental phase pricing rewards early adopters, minimizing risk compared to waiting for exchange listings.



Investor Takeaway:

A $3,000 allocation in Blazpay positions participants to capture meaningful gains in a high-potential, multi-chain AI-DeFi ecosystem. This presale crypto opportunity exemplifies how strategic early investment can multiply exposure before broader market awareness kicks in.

Conclusion: Early Access to a Multi-Chain AI-DeFi Leader

Blazpay’s Phase 1 presale positions it as a standout in the growing AI-DeFi sector. With multi-chain interoperability, BlazAI automation, and a structured token sale, the project is quickly earning recognition among investors following the latest presale crypto opportunities.

As Solana and Cardano continue to show market activity, Blazpay is emerging as one of the top presale crypto investments today, offering early participants a chance to enter before wider exchange listings and price adjustments.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is an AI-integrated decentralized finance platform built to simplify the way users and businesses interact with blockchain systems. Combining multi-chain access, AI-powered portfolio automation, and decentralized perpetual trading, Blazpay offers an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem designed for scalability and simplicity.

With 1.2 million community members, over 10 million transactions processed, and 100+ blockchain integrations, Blazpay is rapidly emerging as a next-generation DeFi solution positioned for long-term growth and adoption in 2025.

Join the Blazpay community:

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: alan@blazpay.com

