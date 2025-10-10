Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Forecasts 2025-2030: North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth Highlight Key Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is expected to grow from USD 8.984 billion in 2025 to USD 17.119 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 13.76%.



The global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the escalating prevalence of diabetes worldwide. CGM systems, utilizing subcutaneous sensors and wireless transmitters to track blood glucose levels in real time, provide critical data for managing diabetes and tailoring patient treatments. The market is propelled by increasing diabetes rates, technological advancements, and supportive government initiatives, positioning CGM as a vital tool in diabetes care through 2030.

North America's dominance and Asia Pacific's rapid growth highlight key opportunities. Challenges, such as high device costs, are being mitigated through subsidies and advancements in cost-effective technologies. The market's trajectory underscores CGM's critical role in transforming diabetes management globally, with ongoing R&D ensuring sustained momentum.



Market Growth Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes



The rising incidence of diabetes, fueled by sedentary lifestyles, insulin resistance, and genetic factors, is a primary driver. CGM devices enable patients and healthcare providers to monitor glucose levels closely, facilitating timely interventions. Government programs and subsidies enhance access to CGM devices, particularly for type 1 diabetes patients, boosting adoption. The projected increase in global diabetes cases - expected to reach 643 million by 2030 - underscores the growing demand for CGM solutions, especially in low- and middle-income countries where prevalence is rising rapidly.



Recent Developments



Significant investments by companies are accelerating CGM commercialization and innovation. Product launches, such as advanced CGM devices with smaller, more reliable sensors, are enhancing user convenience and accuracy. Innovations like networked and automated monitoring systems are on the horizon, promising seamless integration with smart devices. Long-lasting sensors, extending usability beyond traditional short-term systems, are gaining traction, further driving market growth through improved patient compliance and reduced replacement costs.



Market Segment Analysis



The diabetes patient segment dominates the CGM market, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and demand for monitoring devices with favorable reimbursement policies. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients benefit from CGM's ability to provide continuous data, reducing complications like blindness, kidney failure, and cardiovascular issues. The introduction of cutting-edge technologies, such as needle-free biosensors and app-integrated devices, enhances market appeal, particularly in regions with high diabetes burdens.



Regional Insights



North America leads the CGM market, fueled by a growing geriatric population, high diabetes prevalence, and substantial investments in advanced glucose monitoring solutions. The U.S. is a key contributor, with companies allocating significant funds to develop innovative CGM platforms. The Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid growth, driven by rising diabetes rates and improving healthcare infrastructure in countries like China and India. Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America also contribute, with regional efforts to address diabetes care needs.



