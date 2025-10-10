Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMD) Forecasts Report 2025: Market to Reach $49.19 Billion by 2030, Driven by Strong Demand for Pacemakers and Neurostimulators, & Chronic Illness Management

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMD) Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMD) Market is expected to grow from USD 35.195 billion in 2025 to USD 49.197 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.93%.

The global active implantable medical devices (AIMD) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements, an aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. AIMDs, such as pacemakers and neurostimulators, are critical for monitoring and treating conditions, particularly in geriatric patients.

The AIMD market is poised for robust growth through 2025, driven by the rising burden of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and supportive policies. The U.S. leads due to its aging population and high disease prevalence, while Asia-Pacific shows strong potential. Challenges such as high costs and regulatory complexities must be addressed to sustain growth. Industry players are expected to focus on AI integration and innovative product launches to meet evolving healthcare demands.



Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in the Aging Population : The growing incidence of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurological disorders, among older adults is a primary driver of the AIMD market. These devices play a vital role in managing complex healthcare needs, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing quality of life. The increasing elderly population globally amplifies demand for AIMDs, as healthcare providers seek advanced solutions to address age-related health challenges.

: The growing incidence of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurological disorders, among older adults is a primary driver of the AIMD market. These devices play a vital role in managing complex healthcare needs, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing quality of life. The increasing elderly population globally amplifies demand for AIMDs, as healthcare providers seek advanced solutions to address age-related health challenges. Technological Advancements and AI Integration : Innovations in AIMD technology, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for patient-specific diagnostics, are propelling market growth. AI-enabled devices enhance monitoring precision and treatment efficacy, driving adoption. Ongoing research and development, along with expanded indications for existing AIMDs, further fuel innovation, positioning the market for sustained growth.

: Innovations in AIMD technology, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for patient-specific diagnostics, are propelling market growth. AI-enabled devices enhance monitoring precision and treatment efficacy, driving adoption. Ongoing research and development, along with expanded indications for existing AIMDs, further fuel innovation, positioning the market for sustained growth. Supportive Government Policies and Funding: Regulatory frameworks, such as the Republic of Korea's Act on Fostering the Medical Devices Industry and Supporting Innovative Medical Devices, are fostering AIMD development. Government funding and increased awareness of AIMD benefits are encouraging investment in research and product launches, supporting market expansion.

Market Restraints

High Costs and Regulatory Challenges : The high cost of developing and manufacturing AIMDs, coupled with stringent regulatory requirements, poses challenges to market growth. Compliance with diverse global standards increases production costs and timelines, potentially limiting accessibility in cost-sensitive markets.

: The high cost of developing and manufacturing AIMDs, coupled with stringent regulatory requirements, poses challenges to market growth. Compliance with diverse global standards increases production costs and timelines, potentially limiting accessibility in cost-sensitive markets. Limited Awareness in Emerging Markets: Despite growing demand, limited awareness of AIMD benefits in certain regions, particularly in developing economies, may hinder market penetration. Educating healthcare providers and patients about the advantages of AIMDs remains a critical challenge.

Geographical Outlook

North America (United States) : The U.S. is expected to hold the largest market share, driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The aging population, representing 17% of the U.S. population in 2022 per World Bank data, further boosts demand for AIMDs. Technological advancements, such as Abbott Laboratories FDA-approved AVEIR dual-chamber pacemaker in July 2023, enhance market growth by offering innovative solutions for heart rhythm disorders.

: The U.S. is expected to hold the largest market share, driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The aging population, representing 17% of the U.S. population in 2022 per World Bank data, further boosts demand for AIMDs. Technological advancements, such as Abbott Laboratories FDA-approved AVEIR dual-chamber pacemaker in July 2023, enhance market growth by offering innovative solutions for heart rhythm disorders. Asia-Pacific: Countries like India, with a high burden of chronic diseases (21% of the elderly affected, per the National Library of Medicine), are seeing increased demand for AIMDs. Supportive regulatory frameworks and investments in healthcare infrastructure are driving growth in this region.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $35.2 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.2 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling: Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments

Sonova Holding AG

Medtronic

Abbott

Lifetech Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

LivaNova PLC

Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMD) Market Segmentation:

By Product

Ventricular Assist Devices

Neurostimulators

Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers

Cochlear Implants

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Centers

Home Care Settings

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zey4a2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment