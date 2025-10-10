Menin Inhibitors Drug Market Report 2025: Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insights 2024-2028 - Kura Oncology & Kyowa Kirin Progress with New Drug Applications

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menin Inhibitors Drug Market, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Findings & Highlights:

Global Market Size & Future Market Projection: 2024 Till 2028

Global Menin Inhibitors Drug Market Opportunity: > USD 400 Million

Approved Drug Dosage, Pricing & Sales Insight

Menin Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

Number of Menin Inhibitors Drugs in Clinical Trials: > 15 Drugs

Insight on Development Technologies Platforms by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Menin Inhibitors Need & Why This Report?

Report presents a detailed analysis on all menin inhibitor candidates across different stages of clinical development. These range from early Phase 1 to late stage trials with pending regulatory submissions. The trials cover several geographies, ranging from the US, Europe, China, and Australia, and address both hematologic malignancies and new non-oncologic diseases.

The advent of menin inhibitors is one of the most significant shifts in the landscape of precision medicine, especially that for the treatment of high risk acute leukemias. Menin is a pivotal cofactor in the transcriptional regulation of oncogenes, especially in leukemias that have KMT2A (MLL) rearrangements or NPM1 mutations. These molecular subtypes are responsible for the majority of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) cases and have a traditional connection with poor prognosis and few treatment alternatives. Menin inhibitors are particularly well suited to address this unmet need, providing biomarker targeted therapy that specifically interferes with the leukemogenic process.

This report is intended to deliver an insightful, timely, and strategic perspective of the evolving menin inhibitor global landscape. as the market quickly moves from nascent research to commercial reality, stakeholders require timely and credible information regarding pipeline advancement, structures of clinical trials, new technology platforms, and opportunities for partnership. This report fills that requirement by reducing the complexity of data across geography, indication, and stages of development into a usable and actionable format.

Clinical Trials Insight Included in the Report

Key points of data are subtypes of cancer (e.g., KMT2A-rearranged AML, NPM1-mutant AML, and ALL), therapeutic approach (monotherapy vs. combination), and study type. The document also specifies certain collaborators, academic sponsors, trial locations, and technology licensors on each program. It also points out significant metrics like remission rates, MRD-negativity, safety profiles, and resistance data reported at top-tier global meetings. Combined, these findings enable readers to know which clinical programs are progressing most effectively and where scientific and commercial traction is.

Leading Companies Engaged in R&D of Menin Inhibitors

A number of major companies are now at the forefront of worldwide R&D efforts in menin inhibition. Syndax Pharmaceuticals made history with the October 2024 approval of revumenib (Revuforj) for KMT2A-rearranged AML, and is seeking a supplemental indication for NPM1-mutant AML, with a forthcoming decision due by October 2025.

Kura Oncology and Kyowa Kirin have filed a New Drug Application (NDA) for ziftomenib for relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant AML, another underserved subset with few targeted therapies. Other companies active in the field are Sumitomo Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and Biomea Fusion. These companies are taking different approaches throughout hematology, diabetes, and even early solid tumor investigation.

Technology Platforms, Collaborations & Agreements

Innovation in the field is being expedited by proprietary platforms and strategic collaborations. a case in point is CHARM Therapeutics, who is employing its DragonFold AI platform to engineer next-generation menin inhibitors with retained activity against resistance mutations. These molecules bind specifically at the menin-KMT2A interface, with retained efficacy even in resistant strains and minimized risks such as QTc prolongation or drug-drug interactions. CHARM's strategy has the potential to provide a safer, more resilient option for relapsed or treatment resistant AML patients.

Significant licensing and partnership deals are also defining the space. for instance, Kura's worldwide partnership with Kyowa Kirin encompasses more than US$ 1.1 Billion in milestones potential, whereas Servier has partnered with BioNova's BN104, an early-stage asset with encouraging early data in KMT2A and NPM1 AML subsets.

Report Indicating Future Direction of Menin Inhibitors Segment

The next phase of menin inhibitors will target several fronts: broadening indications beyond AML to solid tumors and diseases such as diabetes; improving safety and resistance profiles with next-generation design; and maximizing market access through geographic expansion and partnered trials. With clinical data ripening and differentiated players entering the market, this segment will continue to be innovated and have a lasting impact.

This report is a critical guide for stakeholders as they navigate the increasing complexity and opportunity of the menin inhibitor space, capturing a moment of transformation in its development from discovery to worldwide commercialization.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction to Menin Inhibitors

2.1 Background & Clinical Evolution

2.2 Advancements in Clinical Development

3. Clinical Relevance & Impact of Menin Inhibitors

4. Menin Inhibitors Mechanism of Action

4.1 Overview

4.2 Mechanistic Insights of Some Novel Menin Inhibitors

5. Menin Inhibitors Application & Clinical Trials by Indication

5.1 Hematological Cancers

5.2 Solid Cancers

5.3 Diabetes

6. Revuforj (Revumenib) First Approved Menin Inhibitor Drug

6.1 Overview & Patent Insight

6.2 Pricing & Dosing

6.3 Sales Insight

7. Global Menin Inhibitors Market Landscape

7.1 Current Market Scenario

7.2 Future Clinical & Commercialization Opportunities

8. Menin Inhibitors Clinical Research Innovation Trends by Region

8.1 US

8.2 Europe

8.3 Rest of World

9. Menin Inhibitors Development Technologies Platforms by Companies

9.1 FUSIONT System - Biomea Fusion

9.2 Innovation Platform - Rongchang Pharmaceuticals

9.3 Next-generation Approach - CHARM Therapeutics

9.4 Proprietary Approach - Eilean Therapeutics

10. Global Menin Inhibitor Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers & Opportunities

10.2 Challenges & Restraints

11. Global Menin Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Trials Overview

11.1 by Company

11.2 by Country

11.3 by Indication

11.4 by Phase

12. Global Menin Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

12.1 Preclinical

12.2 Phase-I

12.3 Phase-I/II

12.4 Phase-II

12.5 Phase-III

12.6 Preregistration

13. Marketed Menin Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Beyang Therapeutics

14.2 Biomea Fusion

14.3 BioNova Pharmaceuticals

14.4 Daiichi Sankyo Company

14.5 Easton Biopharmaceuticals

14.6 Eilean Therapeutics

14.7 HitGen

14.8 Janssen Research & Development

14.9 Rongchang Pharmaceuticals

14.10 Sumitomo Pharma

