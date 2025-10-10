HVAC Systems Industry Research Report 2025-2033, Competitive Analysis of Carrier, Daikin Industries, Fujitsu, Haier, Honeywell International, Panasonic, LG, Lennox International, Mitsubishi, Bosch

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Systems Market Report by Equipment, Application, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide market for HVAC systems is expected to reach US$ 442.68 billion in 2033, up from US$ 243.44 billion in 2024, and grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the period 2025-2033. The growth is owing to growing urbanization, emerging demand for energy-efficient climate control technologies, smart HVAC system technological developments, and the rising construction industry globally in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.





Worldwide, HVAC systems are observing growing popularity as a result of urbanization, population increase, and growing demand for energy-efficient products. North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions are prominent markets, driven by intense seasonal temperatures and increasing construction activities. Additionally, incorporation of smart controls, IoT, and environmentally friendly refrigerants is further increasing the popularity of HVAC systems globally, boosting replacement as well as new installation.



Growth Drivers in the Global HVAC Systems Market

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions



The increasing emphasis on energy conservation is fueling demand for efficient HVAC systems that conserve energy while ensuring superior performance. Governments are instituting stringent energy-efficiency standards and providing incentives for green systems. As a result, companies are developing inverter-based, variable refrigerant flow (VRF), and IoT-enabled systems to optimize energy consumption.

This trend is widespread in urbanized areas and commercial building projects. February 2025, Mojave Energy Systems released ArctiDry HP, its newest liquid desiccant HVAC system. With a heat pump addition, it offers efficient cooling and heating throughout the year, with Mojave being the first to combine liquid desiccant with a reversible heat pump.



Growth of Construction and Urbanization



Accelerated urbanization and growing construction in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces highly drive HVAC system adoption. High-rise buildings, shopping complexes, and industrial facilities require advanced climate control solutions. Emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are seeing large-scale infrastructure investments, directly fueling the demand for new HVAC installations. Today, more than half of the world's population - over 4 billion people - lives in cities. This trend will continue, with the number of urban dwellers projected to exceed double by 2050, when practically 7 in 10 individuals will reside in cities.



Technological Innovations in Intelligent HVAC Systems



The convergence of smart technologies, including AI, IoT, and predictive maintenance, is transforming the HVAC sector. Smart HVAC systems provide remote monitoring, automatic controls, and data-driven performance optimization, enhancing energy efficiency as well as user convenience. These innovations are propelling the market's global uptake in residential and commercial settings.

February 2025, Midea completed its acquisition of ARBONIA Climate in order to further its presence in the European HVAC market. By bringing together ARBONIA climate with its existing subsidiary, Clivet, Midea is forming a new company known as MBT Climate. This new entity will leverage the sustainable heating and cooling technology expertise of ARBONIA Climate and the strong R&D of Midea to provide a broader portfolio of localized HVAC solutions.



Challenges in the Global HVAC Systems Market

High Installation and Maintenance Costs



One of the main issues with the HVAC industry is the high initial investment for installation, and ongoing maintenance costs. New energy-efficient models have elaborate features that increase their cost compared to conventional models. This presents an obstacle in price-sensitive markets, particularly in residential sectors of developing nations.



Environmental and Regulatory Concerns



The HVAC sector is under mounting regulatory pressure when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions and refrigerant usage. The conventional refrigerants are environmentally damaging, and adherence to global standards such as the Kigali Amendment necessitates expensive redesigns of systems. Furthermore, disposal of obsolete units and compliance with sustainability standards pose operational difficulties for both producers and consumers.



Global HVAC Systems Heating Market



The heating category in HVAC systems comprises furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, and electric heaters. It is extensively utilized in cold climates to offer thermal comfort for residential and commercial spaces. The increasing need for energy-efficient as well as hybrid heating products, combined with government policies to upgrade old systems, is driving the market. Europe and North America lead in terms of extensive winter heating demands.



Global HVAC Systems Cooling Market



The cooling category includes air conditioners, chillers, and cooling towers, mainly installed in tropical and hot climates. Global warming and urbanization are necessitating increased demand for effective cooling systems. Emerging technologies such as inverter-based ACs, VRF systems, and green refrigerants are also driving growth. Asia-Pacific, most notably China and India, dominates the market based on increasing residential and commercial installations.



