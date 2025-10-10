T1 Energy Makes Strategic Investment in Talon

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) has made a strategic investment in Talon PV LLC (“Talon”), acquiring a minority equity stake in the developer of a solar cell fab.

T1 is advancing its own solar cell fab, the 5 GW G2_Austin project in Rockdale, Texas. The first phase is expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2026. Talon is developing a 4.8 GW solar cell plant in Baytown, Texas. Both Texas-based companies plan to utilize advanced manufacturing to produce the most globally advanced commercially available solar cells in the U.S.

The T1 and Talon projects are examples of American companies investing in American energy, supported by President Trump’s OBBBA and 45x tax credits. The Texas projects are expected to reshore jobs and deliver power to meet rising electrical demand driven by AI, industrialization and residential load growth.

Both projects are expected to meaningfully add domestic manufacturing capacity and produce TOPCon solar cells, the most globally advanced commercially available solar cells in the U.S. TOPCon cells utilize the quantum tunneling technology awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics earlier this week.

Under terms of the deal, T1 has entered into a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (“SAFE”) to acquire an equity stake in Talon. T1 and Talon remain in discussions to potentially deepen the strategic relationship in the future.

“We are excited by the opportunity to invest in another American solar energy project that complements our G2_Austin development,” said Daniel Barcelo, T1’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Expanding the output of American solar cells is necessary to support energy security, achieve regulatory compliance and build an American solar industry based on advanced manufacturing and cutting-edge solar technology.”

T1 Energy owns the 5 GW G1_Dallas solar module facility in Wilmer, Texas, and this summer signed a long-term deal with Corning Inc to obtain polysilicon and solar wafers manufactured in Michigan.

“Our partnership with T1 Energy strengthens the foundation of U.S. solar manufacturing. Together, we’re building scalable, non-FEOC supply chains that deliver true domestic content and reinforce America’s energy independence and national security,” said Adam Tesanovich, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Talon.

Talon PV LLC is a privately held U.S. company developing an advanced 4.8 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing fab with anticipated commercial availability starting in Q1 2027. The company is majority owned by Eagle Group, a diversified industrial firm with a long-standing commitment to investing in and advancing American energy production.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com

