METALSOURCE MINING APPOINTS COO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METALSOURCE MINING INC. (the “Company” or "Metalsource") (CSE: “MSM”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Kleeberg as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Kleeberg is a geologist with 40+ years of developing precious metals in the Carolinas and producing turn-key exploration programs for both major and junior companies. He has served as an industry consultant for banks and large corporate landholders, and for governmental agencies such as NASA and the USGS. He was a founder and executive for the historic Haile Gold Mine during its first re-discovery and opening as the first large-scale gold mine in the Eastern U.S.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tom Kleeberg as Chief Operating Officer. Tom’s extensive experience in exploration and mine development across the Carolinas, together with his direct operational history at Silver Hill, brings invaluable technical depth as we advance the project’s next phase,” said Joseph Cullen, CEO.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets. The Company’s objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Aruba Property. The Aruba Property is located in the Kalahari Desert region of Botswana, covering 4,663 square kilometers in an area prospective for platinum group metals, gold, silver, and manganese mineralization.

For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company’s profile.

