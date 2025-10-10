GYS Bamboo Fiber Pajamas Earn Widespread Praise from Customers and Recognition in the Sustainable Fashion Industry

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GYS , the bamboo fiber sleepwear brand redefining sustainable comfort, today announced exceptional customer satisfaction rates and growing recognition across the sustainable fashion sector. With thousands of positive reviews from customers worldwide, GYS has quickly established itself as a trusted and beloved name for eco-friendly sleepwear in eco-friendly sleepwear .





Recent consumer surveys highlight key reasons behind GYS’s popularity: exceptional softness, breathability, and durability, coupled with a commitment to sustainability. Customers consistently praise the brand for creating ​​sleepwear that delivers luxury without compromising their eco-conscious values.

“We are honored to see such a strong and positive response from our global community,” said Sam, Head of Customer Experience at GYS. “Our customers inspire us to keep innovating and to stay true to our mission of making sustainable living both comfortable and stylish.”

Beyond customer feedback, GYS has also been recognized by industry experts and influencers as a rising leader in sustainable apparel. Fashion and lifestyle media have spotlighted the brand’s innovative use of bamboo fiber and its contribution to reducing the environmental footprint of everyday essentials.

This growing momentum underscores GYS’s unique positioning at the intersection of comfort, luxury, and sustainability, further reinforcing its vision of paving the way toward a greener future for the sleepwear industry.

About GYS

GYS is a global bamboo fiber sleepwear and loungewear brand dedicated to merging sustainability with luxury comfort. With an eco-conscious mission, GYS designs pajamas that are soft, breathable, and responsibly sourced, winning over customers worldwide. Its products have been featured in leading lifestyle media and are fast becoming a staple for those seeking sustainable alternatives in fashion.

