UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference on October 19-21, 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will participate in the LD Micro Main Event XIX at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego from October 19 to 21, 2025.

Mr. Yimeng Shi, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors, analysts, and industry professionals.

Conference participation requires prior registration. UCLOUDLINK invites interested parties to register on the conference website in advance.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

