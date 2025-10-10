UCLOUDLINK’s Groundbreaking PetPhone Recognized with Four Awards at IFA 2025; Receives 9 in Total

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, announced that its GlocalMe solutions received a total of nine awards at IFA 2025 in Berlin.

The Company’s groundbreaking PetPhone – the world's first smartphone for pets – earned four as an Honoree in the Communications and Connectivity category of the inaugural IFA Innovation Awards and “Best of IFA 2025” distinctions from Yanko Design, Home Crux, and Mark Ellis Reviews, reflecting third-party recognition of design quality, engineering merit, and consumer impact at the world’s largest consumer and home electronics trade show. PetPhone is a cutting-edge smart device designed to redefine pet care by integrating real-time communication, advanced tracking, health monitoring, and a built-in community for pet lovers.



Beyond PetPhone, multiple GlocalMe products earned high-profile citations that collectively highlight the company's expanding portfolio of solutions that are driving growth in its userbase and diversifying revenues. eSIM Trio was selected as “Best of IFA 2025” by Mark Ellis Reviews, reinforcing GlocalMe’s consumer-centric approach to flexible mobile access solutions while UniCord was named “Best of IFA 2025” by Home Crux for practical innovation and usability. UniCord Pro was recognized as “Best in Show IFA 2025” by Trusted Reviews and “Best of IFA 2025” by Yanko Design, signaling leadership in accessory design and the ability to deliver performance and value in everyday connectivity scenarios. MeowGo G40 Pro received the SlashGear IFA Innovation Award, with editors emphasizing innovation, design, and real-world performance as indicators of future technology trends and utility. Taken together, these awards demonstrate repeatable innovation across distinct categories, reduce single-product concentration risk, and support a steady cadence of new product introductions that can expand attachment opportunities and lifetime value.



Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, said: “We are proud that PetPhone and our expanding solution portfolio received nine awards at IFA 2025. This recognition reflects our ability to translate cutting-edge innovation into differentiated user experiences that bridge the digital divide—including the emotional gap between people and their pets. By delivering seamless emotional connection across pets and regions, we are accelerating user growth and diversifying our revenue through value-added services and mobile data solutions. These achievements align with our strategy to extend beyond connectivity into a broader ecosystem where thoughtful design and usability drive adoption and long-term engagement, ultimately creating a more inclusive digital world for all.”

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

