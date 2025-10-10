Event Marketing Software Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032, Profiles of Eventbrite, Hopin, Bizzabo, Attendify, Splash, Hubilo, Certain, Grip Technologies, Stova Group

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Event Marketing Software Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The event marketing software market is experiencing robust growth, with a market size of USD 695.14 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 791.93 million in 2025, representing an expected CAGR of 14.02%.

Event marketing software is transforming the way enterprises plan, execute, and measure business events, enabling senior decision-makers to navigate increasing complexity while driving engagement and operational efficiency. As organizations adapt to rapid technological advances and new audience behaviors, integrated digital tools have become central to delivering impactful event experiences and improving workflow alignment.

By 2032, the sector is anticipated to approach USD 1.98 billion, propelled by escalating enterprise adoption, rising event complexity, and expanding demand for digital engagement platforms. Organizations in both mature and emerging markets are prioritizing scalable solutions as they respond to shifts in event management and operational needs.

Tariff Impact on Event Marketing Software

Recent changes in U.S. tariffs, particularly those impacting hardware imports, have raised costs for event organizers reliant on physical equipment. This has intensified the move toward fully digital and hybrid event models as brands seek to counteract logistical cost pressures and maintain operational agility. As a direct result, there is increased reliance on transparent, data-rich sponsorship value propositions and robust management features that ensure clear ROI tracking. Heightened supply chain complexities have also encouraged closer cooperation with local providers and greater adoption of adaptive, cloud-hosted event platforms to support compliance and regional responsiveness.

Conclusion

This analysis delivers a structured, evidence-based perspective on the event marketing software landscape, empowering leaders to make timely, informed decisions and realize measurable results from evolving event strategies.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Integrated event marketing software unifies attendee management, content delivery, and performance analytics, enabling teams to drive engagement and quickly recalibrate event strategies.

Hybrid platforms extend participation options, supporting both in-person and digital interfaces, which helps organizations meet varying attendee preferences and improve retention globally.

Advanced sponsor management and analytics provide greater transparency and actionable insights for partnership ROI, meeting sponsors' increasing demands for performance metrics and value clarity.

Industry-targeted modules-such as compliance tools for regulated verticals or education-focused integrations-help address precise operational and reporting needs, encouraging deeper market penetration.

Flexible deployment models, including cloud and on-premises, accommodate organizations' different security policies and IT resource structures, ensuring fit-for-purpose implementations.

Localization features, multilingual support, and compliance capabilities are fundamental for scaling across jurisdictions, allowing solutions to meet both local market nuances and broad regulatory requirements.

Scope & Segmentation of the Event Marketing Software Industry

Event Types: Addresses the evolution of hybrid, in-person, and virtual conferences, trade shows, exhibitions, webcasts, and webinars, underscoring the necessity for platforms that flexibly support diverse event models.

Addresses the evolution of hybrid, in-person, and virtual conferences, trade shows, exhibitions, webcasts, and webinars, underscoring the necessity for platforms that flexibly support diverse event models. Deployment Types: Explores the distinction between cloud-based and on-premises solutions to meet varying data governance and IT security requirements, making adaptability a pivotal advantage.

Explores the distinction between cloud-based and on-premises solutions to meet varying data governance and IT security requirements, making adaptability a pivotal advantage. End User Industries: Analyzes applications within banking and financial services, education, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, travel, and hospitality, each characterized by unique compliance obligations and operational needs.

Analyzes applications within banking and financial services, education, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, travel, and hospitality, each characterized by unique compliance obligations and operational needs. Event Sizes: Examines the software's suitability for large-scale, medium, and small events, catering to tailored logistical and operational demands.

Examines the software's suitability for large-scale, medium, and small events, catering to tailored logistical and operational demands. Regional Coverage: Discusses market adoption and solution customization across the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, emphasizing cross-regional dynamics and localization imperatives.

Discusses market adoption and solution customization across the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, emphasizing cross-regional dynamics and localization imperatives. Technology Focus: Highlights AI-driven matchmaking, immersive engagement features, enhanced analytics, and advanced sponsor management modules engineered to deliver interactive, data-centric event experiences.

Highlights AI-driven matchmaking, immersive engagement features, enhanced analytics, and advanced sponsor management modules engineered to deliver interactive, data-centric event experiences. Competitive Landscape: Reviews major industry players such as Cvent, Eventbrite, Hopin, Bizzabo, Attendify, Splash, Hubilo, Certain, Grip Technologies, and Stova Group, LLC, helping organizations benchmark partner capabilities for strategic alignment.

Why This Report Matters

Guides executive teams through pivotal transitions in event strategy, equipping them to boost engagement across digital, hybrid, and in-person formats.

Supports technology adoption and procurement by detailing segment-specific requirements and mapping the global competitive environment.

Enables stakeholders to anticipate regional and sectoral nuances, minimizing compliance risks and optimizing resource allocation in complex operating environments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $791.93 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1980 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights



Integration of AI-powered networking matchmaking tools to enhance attendee connections at virtual and hybrid events

Adoption of immersive VR and AR platforms to create interactive event experiences and drive attendee engagement

Use of real-time data analytics dashboards to optimize event ROI and inform on-the-fly marketing decisions

Growing reliance on personalized automated email campaigns based on attendee behavior and predictive analytics

Seamless integration of CRM systems with event marketing software for consistent lead management and follow-up

Implementation of sustainability tracking features to measure and report event carbon footprint and environmental impact

Shift toward mobile-first event apps with location-based services and push notifications for live audience engagement

Companies Featured

Eventbrite, Inc.

Hopin Ltd.

Bizzabo, Inc.

Attendify, Inc.

Splash, Inc.

Hubilo Inc.

Certain, Inc.

Grip Technologies Ltd.

Stova Group, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdw9ln

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment