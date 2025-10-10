Gaming Marketing Services Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Alphabet, Meta, WPP, Omnicom, Publicis, Interpublic Group, Dentsu, AppLovin, Unity Software, Digital Turbine

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Marketing Services Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gaming Marketing Services Market is experiencing sustained growth, expanding from USD 15.00 billion in 2024 to USD 16.12 billion in 2025. The sector is forecasted to continue at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach USD 22.77 billion by 2030. This growth underscores rising demand for advanced marketing capabilities, strategic partnerships, and innovative approaches throughout the ecosystem.

The gaming marketing services market is rapidly transforming as marketers adapt to new technologies, shifting consumer preferences, and rising expectations for engagement and ROI. Companies must now orchestrate multifaceted campaigns that address fragmented audiences across mobile, console, and digital-first platforms, while leveraging robust analytics to drive measurable outcomes.

Tariff Impact: Navigating Regulatory and Cost Pressures

Recent tariff measures in the United States have increased costs for gaming hardware imports, influencing downstream marketing investments and supply chain strategies. Stakeholders are prioritizing digital-first channels and in-house creative operations to manage budgets and maintain production agility. Strategic negotiations between agencies and suppliers are mitigating trade impacts, making supply chain resilience and flexible budgeting essential.

Conclusion

Senior leaders in gaming marketing face unprecedented complexity and opportunity. This report delivers essential frameworks and validated insights to guide strategy, optimize performance, and sustain competitive advantage in an evolving digital landscape.

Market Snapshot: Gaming Marketing Services Market Size and Growth

Marketing Channels: Encompasses display ads (programmatic and direct buy), live and virtual events, influencer programs (ranging from celebrity to nano influencers), paid search (branded and non-branded), social media campaigns across major platforms, and video advertisements (in-stream and out-stream formats).

Encompasses display ads (programmatic and direct buy), live and virtual events, influencer programs (ranging from celebrity to nano influencers), paid search (branded and non-branded), social media campaigns across major platforms, and video advertisements (in-stream and out-stream formats). Platform Types: Includes console (PlayStation, Switch, Xbox), mobile, PC (MacOS, Windows), and VR environments, each requiring tailored marketing approaches driven by user behavior and device capabilities.

Includes console (PlayStation, Switch, Xbox), mobile, PC (MacOS, Windows), and VR environments, each requiring tailored marketing approaches driven by user behavior and device capabilities. Game Genres: Covers action, adventure, first-person and third-person shooters, platformers, casual games, role-playing (action, MMO, turn-based), simulation, sports (racing, team sports), and strategy genres (real-time and turn-based), presenting diverse creative and outreach needs.

Covers action, adventure, first-person and third-person shooters, platformers, casual games, role-playing (action, MMO, turn-based), simulation, sports (racing, team sports), and strategy genres (real-time and turn-based), presenting diverse creative and outreach needs. Service Types: Consists of community management (events, forum, moderation), creative services (copywriting, graphic design, video production), market research (analytics, focus groups, surveys), performance marketing (affiliate, search engine, social advertising), and public relations and communication (media events, press releases, thought leadership).

Consists of community management (events, forum, moderation), creative services (copywriting, graphic design, video production), market research (analytics, focus groups, surveys), performance marketing (affiliate, search engine, social advertising), and public relations and communication (media events, press releases, thought leadership). Regions: Analyzed are the Americas (including key US states, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (major European countries alongside UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and others).

Analyzed are the Americas (including key US states, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (major European countries alongside UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and others). Technologies: Emerging tools and channels include programmatic ad tech, machine learning-driven analytics, augmented and virtual reality, and sophisticated attribution models supporting campaign optimization and personalized engagement.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Real-time personalization and cross-channel consistency have become critical, moving the market from traditional advertising to data-driven, immersive marketing strategies.

Campaign planning must address fragmented user journeys by integrating display, influencer, video, and social strategies tailored to audience behavior across devices and geographies.

Regional nuances drive the need for modular creative frameworks that can be efficiently localized to maintain brand relevance and compliance.

Partnerships between agencies, technology providers, and influencers allow for innovative activations and streamlined execution, helping brands differentiate in a crowded market.

Advanced audience segmentation, behavioral analytics, and predictive targeting offer improved ROI and a pathway for continuous campaign optimization.

Why This Report Matters for the Gaming Marketing Services Sector

Enables decision-makers to benchmark strategic investments and identify opportunities in a complex, fragmented marketing environment.

Provides a detailed roadmap to navigate cross-regional market differences, regulatory pressures, and channel-specific imperatives for sustained growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Brands partnering with top gaming live streams to deliver interactive shoppable ad experiences

Gaming marketers leveraging AI-driven player behavioral data to create hyper personalized campaigns

Integration of blockchain based reward systems to incentivize user engagement in mobile games

Adoption of cloud gaming platforms for seamless cross device promotional content distribution

Utilization of augmented reality filters in social media to boost pre launch awareness for games

Emerging regulatory compliance strategies for data privacy in targeted gaming advertising campaigns

Brands exploring in game experiential storytelling through VR activations during esports tournaments

Deployment of programmatic bid optimization tools tailored specifically for gaming inventory buying

Expansion of influencer led gaming communities using long form content to drive brand loyalty

Measurement of ad impact through unified cross channel attribution in live and on demand gaming streams

Market Insights



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Companies Featured

Alphabet Inc.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

WPP plc

Omnicom Group Inc.

Publicis Groupe S.A.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

Dentsu Group Inc.

AppLovin Corporation

Unity Software Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qz8nhu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment