Low Voltage Switchgear Market Size to Hit USD 84.29 Billion by 2032 Due to Need for Dependable and Efficient Power Distribution Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low Voltage Switchgear Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Low Voltage Switchgear Market Size was valued at USD 45.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at 8.15% CAGR and reach a valuation of USD 84.29 billion by 2032.”

Growing Technological Advancements in Smart Grids Boost Market Growth Globally

The low voltage switchgear market is expanding as a result of rapid developments in digital switchgear solutions and the incorporation of high smart grid technologies. In order to further improve system dependability and energy economy, contemporary switchgear solutions can now incorporate remote diagnostics, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance functions. The growing need for safe and intelligent power distribution in commercial, industrial, and residential settings is being driven by these technological advancements.

Furthermore, digital switchgear solutions are supporting decentralized energy systems and renewable energy integration, meeting the global demand for flexible and sustainable power networks. As automation and IoT-focused solutions become more widely employed in industries, low voltage switchgear is becoming an increasingly important component in managing complex electrical systems. The trend toward modernized grids and intelligent energy management systems highlights how vital technology is to improving operational effectiveness, reducing downtime, and enabling seamless energy distribution across many industries.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Hitachi Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

GE Grid Solutions

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp.

Meidensha Corporation

CHINT Group

Wöhner GmbH & Co. KG

BTicino S.p.A.

Pfisterer Group

Orient Electric Limited

RESA Power

Low Voltage (LV) Switchgear Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 45.23 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 84.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.15% From 2025 to 2032

• By Product (Fixed Mounting, Plug-in, Withdrawable Unit)

• By Rated Current (≤ 1000 Ampere, > 1000 Ampere to ≤ 5000 Ampere, > 5000 Ampere)

• By Voltage Rating (≤ 250 volts, > 250 volts to ≤ 750 volts, > 750 volts)

• By Current (AC, DC)

• By Application (Substation, Distribution, Power Factor Correction, Sub Distribution, Motor Control)

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Current

In 2024, the AC segment heled the dominant Low Voltage Switchgear Market share, capturing approximately 85% in terms of revenue. This dominance is attributed to the widespread use of AC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial applications due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of generation and transmission, and compatibility with existing electrical infrastructure. The DC segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 10.49% from 2025 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rising adoption of renewable energy systems, electric vehicles (EVs), and energy storage solutions, all of which operate primarily on DC power.

By Product

In 2024, the Fixed Mounting segment led the Low Voltage Switchgear Market, capturing approximately 48% of the revenue share due to the widespread use of fixed mounting systems in industrial and commercial applications, where reliability, ease of maintenance, and space efficiency are paramount. The Withdrawable Unit segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 10.03% over 2025-2032 owing to the increasing demand for modular, flexible, and easily maintainable solutions, particularly in sectors where space optimization and quick replacement of components are crucial.

By Rated Current

In 2024, the ≤ 1000 Ampere segment led the Low Voltage Switchgear Market, with a revenue share of around 59% owing to the large adoption of low-voltage switchgear in residential, commercial, and smaller industrial applications, where power requirement is largely in this range. The > 1000 Ampere to ≤ 5000 Ampere segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 9.35% over 2025-2032. This growth is driven by the increasing need for high voltage switchgear in larger industrial facilities, data centers, and renewable energy projects.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region led the Low Voltage Switchgear Market, and accounted for a revenue share of around 41% in 2024 owing to the rapid industrialization, surging energy demand and urbanization in countries including China, India, and Japan.

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.09% during the forecast period owing to the surging focus on power grids' modernization, advancements in smart grid technologies, and renewable energy sources incorporation.

Recent News:

In June 2024, Siemens announced a USD 107 million investment to expand its switchgear manufacturing facility in Frankfurt, Germany. The expansion will enhance production capacity for SF6-free, climate-neutral 8DAB switchgear, supporting the global shift toward sustainable energy infrastructure.

announced a USD 107 million investment to expand its switchgear manufacturing facility in Frankfurt, Germany. The expansion will enhance production capacity for SF6-free, climate-neutral 8DAB switchgear, supporting the global shift toward sustainable energy infrastructure. In October 2024, Hitachi Energy highlighted the shift towards sustainable switchgear technology, focusing on eco-friendly solutions to meet the global demand for decarbonized power grids. The blog emphasizes advancements in SF6-free switchgear to reduce environmental impact and improve grid efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Low Voltage Switchgear Market Report (The USPs):

PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate average rated current, voltage range, and system efficiency improvements, along with MTBF indicators that reflect the operational reliability of low-voltage switchgear across industries.

– helps you evaluate average rated current, voltage range, and system efficiency improvements, along with MTBF indicators that reflect the operational reliability of low-voltage switchgear across industries. ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT INDEX – helps you understand the penetration of smart and IEC 61439-compliant modular LV systems across key sectors, providing insights into lifecycle patterns and retrofit investment trends.

– helps you understand the penetration of smart and IEC 61439-compliant modular LV systems across key sectors, providing insights into lifecycle patterns and retrofit investment trends. TECHNOLOGICAL INTEGRATION RATE – helps you identify the level of IoT, sensor, and communication-enabled (Modbus, Ethernet) integration in modern switchgear systems, showcasing digital transformation in power distribution networks.

– helps you identify the level of IoT, sensor, and communication-enabled (Modbus, Ethernet) integration in modern switchgear systems, showcasing digital transformation in power distribution networks. SAFETY & ENERGY OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you assess improvements in energy efficiency, downtime reduction, and safety compliance with international standards such as IEC and ANSI, ensuring performance and protection benchmarks.

– helps you assess improvements in energy efficiency, downtime reduction, and safety compliance with international standards such as IEC and ANSI, ensuring performance and protection benchmarks. AUTOMATION & FAULT RESPONSE EFFICIENCY – helps you measure reductions in fault response time through smart protection relays and control units, highlighting the role of automation in minimizing electrical risks and enhancing reliability.

– helps you measure reductions in fault response time through smart protection relays and control units, highlighting the role of automation in minimizing electrical risks and enhancing reliability. COST & MAINTENANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you compare installation and maintenance costs (USD/kVA) across technologies, offering a clear understanding of cost-effectiveness and lifecycle economics for LV switchgear systems.

