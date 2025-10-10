PU Prime Strengthens Global Presence at Dubai Forex Expo 2025 as Global Sponsor





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PU Prime , a global multi-licensed online brokerage, was honoured to be one of the Global Sponsors at the Dubai Forex Expo 2025. Held on 6–7 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event attracted more than 30,000 financial professionals from around the world, marking another milestone in PU Prime’s commitment to industry excellence.

Expert Insights from PU Prime’s Ahmed Yousre on the Future of Trading





Mr Ahmed Yousre delivering his keynote speech at Dubai Forex Expo 2025

Mr Ahmed Yousre, Promotion Manager at PU Prime, delivered a keynote speech sharing insights on how AI is advancing Forex trading. He provided a comprehensive overview of the practical applications of AI, emphasising its role in enhancing market analysis , boosting trading efficiency, and supporting more robust, data-driven risk management.

Recognised as a Top Client Funds Protection Broker





PU Prime wins the Top Client Funds Protection Broker award

PU Prime has been honoured with the prestigious title of Top Client Funds Protection Broker, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding investors’ assets. Client fund security remains at the core of PU Prime’s operations. A commitment strengthened through its partnership with the Financial Commission and Lloyd’s of London.

Driving engagement with surprise ahead





Visitors participating in on-ground activities at the PU Prime booth

PU Prime introduced a lucky draw segment to reward visitors who opened a live account and made deposits, offering them a chance to win premium Apple products and exclusive mystery gifts through PU Prime’s partnership with the Argentina Football Association. Beyond ordinary product showcases, PU Prime took the opportunity to address visitors’ questions and provide clear explanations about its products and trading services.

Reinforcing the brand's global and regional presence

Looking ahead, PU Prime remains dedicated to strengthening its global presence by providing traders with secure, transparent, and technology-driven solutions underpinned by institutional-grade infrastructure, strong regulatory compliance, and a client-first approach.

For media enquiries, users can reach out to media@puprime.com.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, it offers regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With a presence in over 190 countries and more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is committed to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

