Beverage Expert John Franzmann Shares Professional Tasting Tips for Whiskey, Bourbon, and More in HelloNation

STILLWATER, Okla., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can someone learn to taste spirits the way professionals do? According to a HelloNation article , John Franzmann of Brown’s Bottle Shop explains that professional tasting is less about expertise and more about slowing down and paying attention. His advice covers each stage of the process — from observing appearance to noting aroma, flavor, sip, and finish — so that anyone can elevate their experience.

The article begins by emphasizing that tasting spirits starts before the first sip. Holding the glass in natural light and noticing the color, whether pale gold, amber, or clear, provides early clues about ingredients and aging. For example, whiskey develops rich hues through time in charred oak barrels, while vodka remains clear due to its distillation process. This first step sets the tone for discovering deeper flavors.

Next comes aroma. Rather than inhaling sharply, John Franzmann suggests gently smelling with the mouth slightly open. This approach softens alcohol vapors and allows the aromas to spread evenly. Professional tasting often reveals layers such as fruit, spice, vanilla, or smoke. Paying attention to how the scent shifts is part of the experience, even if you cannot identify every note with precision.

The first sip is usually the strongest, with alcohol creating an initial burn on the palate. The article explains that it is the second or third sip where true flavor emerges. Allowing the spirit to move gently across the tongue gives time for the subtler notes to develop. This patient approach distinguishes tasting from simply drinking.

After swallowing, the lingering impression — or finish — becomes just as important as the initial flavor. A bourbon might leave caramel or oak notes, while a gin may leave traces of citrus or herbs. Recognizing these finishes highlights what makes each spirit unique.

Adding water is another tool professionals use. Far from weakening a spirit, a splash of water can release hidden aromas and soften the burn, making it easier to detect flavor complexity. This is especially effective with whiskey, rum, or other barrel-aged drinks. Experimenting with small amounts helps tasters find the balance that works best for their palate.

Texture also deserves attention. Spirits can feel crisp, silky, or even creamy depending on their ingredients and methods of aging. This mouthfeel is an essential element of professional tasting, as meaningful as identifying flavor.

Comparisons enhance the process further. Pouring two different whiskeys side by side, for example, sharpens awareness of differences in aroma and finish. Professionals often taste in flights, beginning with lighter spirits and moving to stronger ones to preserve the palate.

The article warns against rushing. Professional tasting is a gradual process, where each stage tells part of the spirit’s story. A single pour may take several minutes to explore. Slowing down allows curiosity to guide the process and deepens appreciation for the craftsmanship behind each bottle.

Ultimately, John Franzmann explains that learning to taste spirits like a professional comes from noticing details and practicing these habits. By focusing on aroma, flavor, sip, and finish, anyone can transform an ordinary glass into a richer, more memorable experience.

