B2B Travel Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2032, Profiles of Key Companies - Booking.com, Alternative Airlines, Amadeus IT Group, Expedia, Travelport, TBO Holidays, MakeMyTrip

The global B2B Travel Market grew from USD 30.19 billion in 2024 to USD 31.73 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.49%, reaching USD 46.33 billion by 2032. This report provides an executive-level overview of current market conditions, anticipated growth drivers, and emerging challenges for stakeholders and corporate travel leaders.

The B2B travel market is evolving rapidly, shaped by technological innovation, sustainability priorities, regulation, and shifting customer demands. Senior decision-makers require actionable intelligence on developments across supply chains, operations, and procurement strategies to stay competitive.

Impact of 2025 U.S. Tariff Measures on Cost and Procurement

Recent tariff measures in the United States have introduced additional cost layers for transportation and hospitality suppliers, influencing contract negotiations and supply chain strategies. Providers are adapting contract models, revisiting volume commitments, and developing partnerships with regional carriers and independent accommodation firms to sustain value delivery and mitigate exposure.

Conclusion & Forward View

This analysis provides a strategic foundation for transforming corporate travel programs amid accelerating change and complexity. Executives leveraging these insights will be well-positioned to navigate uncertainty, align with stakeholder expectations, and drive sustainable business outcomes in the evolving B2B travel market.

Market Snapshot: B2B Travel Market Size & Growth

Service Type: Accommodation bookings, comprehensive booking packages, air travel, rail travel, road travel, and transportation services.

Accommodation bookings, comprehensive booking packages, air travel, rail travel, road travel, and transportation services. Travel Type: Bleisure travel, business trips (including conferences, exhibitions, meetings), leisure, educational, and adventure travel.

Bleisure travel, business trips (including conferences, exhibitions, meetings), leisure, educational, and adventure travel. Travel Duration: Extended stays, long-term engagements, and short-term trips optimized for business purposes.

Extended stays, long-term engagements, and short-term trips optimized for business purposes. Enterprise Size: Large enterprises as well as small and medium-sized enterprises with diverse program needs.

Large enterprises as well as small and medium-sized enterprises with diverse program needs. Booking Channel: Offline services (travel agencies, walk-in bookings) and online platforms (mobile apps, travel websites).

Offline services (travel agencies, walk-in bookings) and online platforms (mobile apps, travel websites). Region: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, and others), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan).

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, and others), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan). Key Companies: Detailed reviews are included for Booking.com B.V, Alternative Airlines Limited, Amadeus IT Group SA, Expedia, Inc., Travelport, TBO Holidays, MakeMyTrip, and many more leaders spanning digital natives and established brands.

Detailed reviews are included for Booking.com B.V, Alternative Airlines Limited, Amadeus IT Group SA, Expedia, Inc., Travelport, TBO Holidays, MakeMyTrip, and many more leaders spanning digital natives and established brands. Technology Adoption: Assessment of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, automation within booking tools, and integration of sustainability metrics into procurement workflows.

B2B Travel Market: Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Digital transformation is central to the evolution of B2B travel, as automation and AI enhance cost control, reporting accuracy, and personalized traveler experiences.

Procurement strategies are shifting with increased focus on agile contracting and diversification of supplier relationships, especially in response to external market pressures.

Sustainability metrics and responsible travel initiatives are now embedded in program design, impacting supplier selection and policy development.

Traveler well-being and safety are rising priorities, leading to more flexible policies and investments in risk management tools.

Expansion of online booking platforms and integrated travel management systems is streamlining program administration and enhancing oversight for large and medium-sized enterprises.

Segmentation by travel type and company size reveals varying program priorities, emphasizing the importance of tailored solutions and flexible offerings.

Why This Report Matters for Senior Leaders

Supports strategic planning by delivering critical insights on technological shifts, procurement innovation, and regulatory impacts for the B2B travel sector.

Enables leaders to adapt travel programs for resilience, sustainability, and operational efficiency in dynamic global markets.

Equips procurement and travel managers with the segmentation analysis and benchmarks required for effective supplier selection, risk management, and cost optimization initiatives.

Integration of AI-driven personalized travel planning platforms for corporate clients

Surge in demand for sustainable travel packages with integrated carbon offset tracking features

Utilization of blockchain-based payment systems for seamless cross-border corporate transactions

Adoption of virtual and hybrid meeting solutions reducing business travel demand

Implementation of real-time health and safety compliance tracking in corporate itineraries

