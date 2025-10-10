THE F·R·I·E·N·D·S CONNECTION

OTTAWA, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Late actor Matthew Perry’s voice will continue to resonate in his home country, as his long-time friend and co-star Hank Azaria and sister Caitlin Morrison spearhead efforts to change – and raise – the conversation around mental health in Canada.

Morrison, who heads up Matthew Perry House, has joined forces with Make Music Matter on a partnership called Live Loud. Azaria – who guest-starred alongside Perry on Friends and is the voice of many Simpsons characters – will headline a kick-off benefit concert called Live Loud LIVE at Toronto’s Koerner Hall in November.

Azaria and Morrison, as well as Darcy Ataman, Founder of Make Music Matter, are available for interviews to promote the concert and the initiative.

Live Loud LIVE, at Koerner Hall in the Royal Conservatory November 14th, will feature performances by musicians Serena Ryder, City and Colour, Billy Talent, Royal Wood, Amy Millan from Stars, and members of Sum 41, Broken Social Scene, Skydiggers and Moist, along with other special guests.

Azaria will front a Bruce Springsteen tribute, backed by a supergroup of musicians including Sekou from Big Wreck (drums), Ian D'Sa from Billy Talent (guitar), Dave Brownsound and Cone McCaslin from Sum 41 (guitar and bass, respectively), Dennis Passley of Northern Soul Horns and Arkells (saxophone), multi-instrumentalist Hill Kourkoutis, the first female to win engineer of the year at the Junos (organ), Royal Wood (piano) and City and Colour’s Dallas Green (vocals).

The concert will be hosted by media personalities Tara Slone and Tom Power, and include a silent auction of musical memorabilia donated by the likes of legendary Canadian producer Bob Ezrin.

Tickets are available at rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/make-music-matter-and-matthew-perry-house-present.

Matthew Perry House was founded by Matthew’s family and friends, working to honour him by carrying on his commitment to helping others through recovery. Matthew Perry House provides direct wraparound support for individuals in their first year of recovery following treatment. matthewperryhouse.ca

Make Music Matter uses the creative process as a therapeutic tool to help empower marginalized individuals and communities to recover, reintegrate, and reclaim their future with hope and dignity. Its innovative Healing in Harmony music therapy model has been clinically proven to help reduce PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and has helped transform the lives of over 19,000 individuals in nine countries worldwide. makemusicmatter.org